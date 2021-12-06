ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

900 People Fired Via Zoom Call

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

That's a common fallacy people spout to try to make themselves feel more secure. For instance, there are many awesome teachers and many...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

‘The internet’s on fire’: Techs race to fix software flaw exploited in ‘Minecraft’ game

BOSTON (AP) — A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and […]
VIDEO GAMES
tucsonpost.com

In Zoom call, online mortgage lender Better.com fires 900 employees

Vishal Garg, CEO of New York-based online mortgage lender Better.com, laid off some 900 employees on a Zoom call this week, accusing them of not being productive while working at home. Better.com became a success during the COVID-19 pandemic, as city dwellers fled to the suburbs, fueling a boom in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Fallacy
The Independent

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems. Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

Facebook's parent firm opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform on Thursday to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets. But headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

Boss Says Sorry For 'Blundered' Zoom Firing of 900 Staff

I believe that the correct payback for this would be for the better.com board to do a surprise firing of their CEO during the next all hands company staff meeting. Then (and only then) will he truly understand the his error and "feel sorry" for it. That said, he probably...
IMMIGRATION
news9.com

Better.com CEO Apologizes For Firing 900 Workers Via Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered." Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WPG Talk Radio

New Jersey: Can You Imagine Being Fired During A Zoom Call?

… IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO 900 EMPLOYEES ALL AT ONCE!. If you had any doubt whatsoever that we are living in a “Digital Age,” I submit the following cold, hard, real-life exhibit for your consideration:. 900 (digital mortgage company) employees experienced the equivalent of a digital firing squad last week...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Better.com CEO fired over 900 people via Zoom. What is a ‘safe space’ to hear this news during a pandemic?

Is there a tactful way to fire an employee over Zoom?. That is the question many are asking in light of the news that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg terminated the jobs of 900-plus workers last week via the video platform. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” said the mortgage company executive as he delivered the news.
INTERNET
BBC

US father fired on Zoom describes 'callous' call

Christian Chapman was one of the 900 Better.com employees to be laid-off by their boss on a Zoom call, which has now gone viral. The dad-of-five spoke of the struggle to tell his family that he doesn't have a job, just weeks before Christmas. Mr Chapman described the video call...
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country With The Most Leaked Passwords

Who would believe that the average person has 100 passwords? A recent study shows that figure is accurate. Passwords are, for many people, hard to remember. How many letters, numbers, and special symbols people must use for passwords varies from website to website, email to email provider, computer to computer, and phone to phone. No […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
slashdot.org

DeepMind Tests the Limits of Large AI Language Systems With 280-Billion-Parameter Model

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge:. Language generation is the hottest thing in AI right now, with a class of systems known as "large language models" (or LLMs) being used for everything from improving Google's search engine to creating text-based fantasy games. But these programs also have serious problems, including regurgitating sexist and racist language and failing tests of logical reasoning. One big question is: can these weaknesses be improved by simply adding more data and computing power, or are we reaching the limits of this technological paradigm? This is one of the topics that Alphabet's AI lab DeepMind is tackling in a trio of research papers published today. The company's conclusion is that scaling up these systems further should deliver plenty of improvements. "One key finding of the paper is that the progress and capabilities of large language models is still increasing. This is not an area that has plateaued," DeepMind research scientist Jack Rae told reporters in a briefing call.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy