900 People Fired Via Zoom Call

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge:. Language generation is the hottest thing in AI right now, with a class of systems known as "large language models" (or LLMs) being used for everything from improving Google's search engine to creating text-based fantasy games. But these programs also have serious problems, including regurgitating sexist and racist language and failing tests of logical reasoning. One big question is: can these weaknesses be improved by simply adding more data and computing power, or are we reaching the limits of this technological paradigm? This is one of the topics that Alphabet's AI lab DeepMind is tackling in a trio of research papers published today. The company's conclusion is that scaling up these systems further should deliver plenty of improvements. "One key finding of the paper is that the progress and capabilities of large language models is still increasing. This is not an area that has plateaued," DeepMind research scientist Jack Rae told reporters in a briefing call.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO