Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison is back on the practice field after being shot in the leg in Cleveland three weeks ago. Harrison is recovering well and looking good on the field, head coach John Harbaugh said Friday. “He looked good in practice, he looked fine so that was good to see,” Harbaugh said Friday. “He did a good job in the three weeks he was away with his injury situation of training. He’s in good shape.” Harrison was hit by a stray bullet at a gathering in Cleveland on Oct. 31, according to the team. Linebacker Patrick Queen said Friday he was shocked when he heard the news, and that it could have been worse. “You just don’t wake up and expect to see some stuff like that,” Queen said. “Thankfully it went where it did, didn’t go higher or lower, it could’ve caused damage.” Harrison was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went to Ohio State University, and grew up 15 minutes from the college, according to his bio. In seven games this season, five of them starts, the second-year linebacker has 22 combined tackles.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO