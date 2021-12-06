ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could have some extra help at linebacker for their playoff push. Jacob Phillips, who suffered a biceps injury during training camp, was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday as Cleveland returned from a bye week devoted to getting healthy and recharged for the...

