On Monday, NASA announced the newest class of astronaut candidates. Ten candidates were selected by NASA, including a SpaceX employee, military test pilots, and engineers. Back in March, NASA opened up applications for the coveted job of NASA astronaut. More than 12,000 people applied from all 50 states, the District of Colombia, and four US territories. While anyone can apply, NASA’s application details what it is looking for in that year’s class. This year’s requirements focused on STEM fields and pilots.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO