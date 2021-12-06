ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

By CARLIE HOLLATH WELLS, The New Orleans Advocate
 2 days ago
Saintsations perform before an NFL pre-season football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

METAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new name for the Saints' entertainment team, including the dancers formerly known as the Saintsations, is the Saints Cheer Krewe, the team announced Monday.

The Krewe also includes the cheerleaders and stunters.

The new name was picked "with help from our fans," team officials said.

The Saintsations including two male cheerleaders Jesse Hernandez, center and Dylon Hoffpauir top right, perform before an NFL football game against Houston Texans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo by Max Becherer, The New Orleans Advocate)

"We have made it our priority to create the greatest fan experience in the NFL and believe that ... evolving our entertainment and engagement teams into the Saints Cheer Team will keep us on the leading edge of game entertainment throughout the league," Saints President Dennis Lauscha said when announcing the change earlier this year. "Our game day experience is inspired by our fans and built upon the natural passion they have for their team and city."

Stacie McElroy
1d ago

Saintsations was a good name that was neither Male or Female. It was sensational.

Taysom Hill

METAIRIE, La. - Add another one to the seemingly never-ending list of significant injuries for this 2021 New Orleans Saints team.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Dark horse candidate to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers could find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor through the draft from out west. It is all but certain the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly hanging up the cleats at the end of this season. Whether Sunday’s miraculous win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens was one last hurrah or the beginning of a run to go out on top, the Steelers and their brass will have their eyes on quarterbacks to potentially take over for the retiring legend.
NFL
