Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

As a vaccinated player, Love being on the list means he tested positive and can return to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't practice this week, Kurt Benkert will take the first-team reps.