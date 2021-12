PUBG Battlegrounds will be going free to play on January 11th, Krafton Inc has confirmed, and this applies to both the PC and console versions of the game. There will be a premium tier available called Battlegrounds Plus for PUBG Battlegrounds and that will have a one time cost of $12.99, and this will give access to exclusive content that those playing for free will not get. Anyone who has purchased PUBG Battlegrounds prior to it going free to play will be automatically upgraded to the premium tier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO