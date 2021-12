When the Delaware Legislative Session begins on Jan. 11, one of the bills that will go before lawmakers will be Senate Bill 1, the Healthy Delaware Families Act. It seeks to create a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program that would allow employees to take off work, with pay, for up to 12 weeks for reasons including personal illness, because they are responsible for caring for a sick family member, to bond with a new child, because of domestic violence or due to a family member’s military deployment.

