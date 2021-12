With his move from Nevada to Colorado State, Jay Norvell will go from the Mountain West's lowest-paid coach to its highest-paid coach. While the Rams have not released his contract just yet, Brett McMurphy reported Monday night Norvell was getting a five-year, $9 million contract. These deals typically have annual escalators, but that averages to $1.8 million per season, which would top the MW by a healthy margin. Here is what each head football coach in the conference made last season, with Norvell's projected 2022 salary included.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO