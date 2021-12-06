ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State brings in Nevada head coach Jay Norvell

By PAT GRAHAM
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada's Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio. Norvell is coming off a season in which he guided the Wolf Pack to an 8-4 record and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western...

nevadasportsnet.com

The reaction: Players and fans sound off on Jay Norvell's exit

After five seasons at Nevada, football coach Jay Norvell agreed to become Colorado State's next head coach. The Wolf Pack held a team meeting Monday morning at Cashell Fieldhouse when Norvell shared the news with his team. Below are some reactions on social media from Nevada football players and Wolf Pack fans.
Brush News Tribune

New CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell makes introduction: “Today is a great day to be a Ram”

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell was overcome with emotion at the podium near the end of his introduction as Colorado State’s next head football coach. A 58-year-old husband to his wife, Kim, and proud father to his son, Jaden, paused to reflect on his family’s future at a Tuesday news conference. Norvell briefly wiped tears from his eyes during a 15-minute speech before a standing-room-only crowd inside the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.
cbslocal.com

Colorado State Fires Head Football Coach Steve Addazio After Two Seasons

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State football program will be looking for a new head football coach this offseason. The Rams have fired head coach Steve Addazio. The move comes following a 3-9 season which ended with a 52-10 loss to Nevada on Senior Night. Addazio was ejected from the game in the second quarter after picking up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
9NEWS

Jay Norvell introduced as next CSU football coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Rams didn't go without a head coach for very long. Just four days after Steve Addazio was fired, CSU announced the hiring of Jay Norvell as the next leader of its football program. On Tuesday afternoon, Norvell was formally introduced as the 24th...
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Inside Jay Norvell’s $9 million deal as CSU Rams football coach

The framework for Jay Norvell’s contract as Colorado State’s next head football coach was provided by the university following his introductory news conference Tuesday. The term sheet for Norvell’s five-year, $9 million deal with CSU included specifics on annual salary, potential bonus payments and the pool of money available to pay assistant coaches ($3 million). It also listed buyout figures for both parties, should either wish to terminate the deal.
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada running backs coach Vai Taua named Wolf Pack's interim head coach

Nevada running backs coach Vai Taua has been named the Wolf Pack's interim head coach for the team's upcoming bowl game after the program's head coach, Jay Norvell, accepted the same position at Colorado State on Monday morning. Taua was inducted into the Wolf Pack's Hall of Fame this season...
nevadasportsnet.com

Jay Norvell will go from Mountain West's lowest-paid coach to its highest

With his move from Nevada to Colorado State, Jay Norvell will go from the Mountain West's lowest-paid coach to its highest-paid coach. While the Rams have not released his contract just yet, Brett McMurphy reported Monday night Norvell was getting a five-year, $9 million contract. These deals typically have annual escalators, but that averages to $1.8 million per season, which would top the MW by a healthy margin. Here is what each head football coach in the conference made last season, with Norvell's projected 2022 salary included.
Fort Morgan Times

New head coach Jay Norvell expects immediate success atop CSU’s helm

FORT COLLINS –– Jay Norvell traveled to Fort Collins 10 days ago to personally produce a notable low point for the Colorado State football program. While manning Nevada’s helm, Norvell’s Wolf Pack stomped CSU 52-10 in the 2021 regular-season finale as the Rams hopelessly fell to their sixth consecutive defeat amid the team’s fourth-straight losing season.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Ohio State assistant Tony Alford could be name to watch for Colorado State head coaching vacancy

Colorado State is one of the most appealing Group of 5 jobs and it just came open again with the Rams making the decision Thursday to move on from coach Steve Addazio. So it is no surprise that the program will draw some intriguing names, including Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, whom ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg thinks “would make a lot of sense.”
COLORADO STATE
Tomahawk Nation

WATCH: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks Florida rivalry, team health

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke today following a week of good practices building off what he said was one of the best he’s had so far yesterday. The Seminoles go on the road down to Gainesville, FL. to take on the Florida Gators this Saturday and Norvell and his players are eager to participate in this bitter rivalry. The health of the team he said is good overall but that some players might be game time decisions.
FLORIDA STATE

