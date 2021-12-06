Letter: Herrera Beutler ignores issues

Letters to the editor for the Dec. 8, 2021 edition - Drazan's repeated walkouts, ending the filibusterDoes Drazan have maturity to be governor? To the editor: Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) has announced her bid for Oregon governor. Good. The current GOP field is weak and uninspiring. Drazan adds both strengths and weaknesses to the table. Her strengths are common sense and moderation. She hasn't been subsumed with Trump mania. I applaud her. But I am opposing Rep. Drazan for one simple reason -- walkouts. Rep. Drazan has a bad habit of fleeing to Idaho when things don't go...
