Letter: Herrera Beutler ignores issues

By Rick Brown, Brush Prairie Published:
 3 days ago

What was it about the infrastructure bill that Jaime Herrera Beutler found objectionable? We are reminded every day that our roads, bridges, rail and ports are in need of repair. And, oh, she also voted “no”...

Letter: Republican policies are incoherent

Leaders of the Republican Party and their followers are incapable of formulating a coherent explanation of their policies. On one hand they wish to stop women from having abortions, claiming that it violates the sanctity of life. One must wonder why their idea of the sanctity of life does not extend to schoolchildren who die of gunfire, or Americans who continue to die of COVID because the far right is against taking steps to stop it.
Letters

Letters to the editor for the Dec. 8, 2021 edition - Drazan's repeated walkouts, ending the filibusterDoes Drazan have maturity to be governor? To the editor: Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) has announced her bid for Oregon governor. Good. The current GOP field is weak and uninspiring. Drazan adds both strengths and weaknesses to the table. Her strengths are common sense and moderation. She hasn't been subsumed with Trump mania. I applaud her. But I am opposing Rep. Drazan for one simple reason -- walkouts. Rep. Drazan has a bad habit of fleeing to Idaho when things don't go...
Progressives get rolled on Pentagon policy

Democrats had big plans this year when they took full control of Washington, D.C. — before political reality got in the way. For proof, look no further than this year's Pentagon policy bill. The compromise National Defense Authorization Act that lawmakers are poised to send to President Joe Biden...
Letter: Single-payer system needed

I want to follow up on a recent letter about health care in Washington. We have half a million people that have no health care coverage and many, many more with very poor coverage. Many of these people are struggling to pay rent, buy food and pay for medical care.
Senate approves bill to raise debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved ahead Thursday with legislation that would create a one-time, fast-track process for raising the debt limit, overcoming a Republican filibuster and likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a devastating federal default. The bill fits the two goals that Republican leader Mitch McConnell...
Letter: Pro-life or pro-birth?

The Supreme Court will very likely change the rules on abortions, allowing each state to determine the path it wishes to take. This change will not stop abortions. Women with resources will travel to states or countries that permit them. There will be a return to the illegal and highly risky “back alley” abortions. The real question is what do we as individuals and society choose to do with the children who are born, and their mothers?
Manchin says he wouldn’t oppose immigration ruling

WASHINGTON — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he’d vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian’s decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party’s uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation.
House passes new debt ceiling plan after McConnell cuts deal with Democrats

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have reached an agreement to create a one-time process that would let Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their votes alone, a deal that underscores the lengths the GOP leader will go to avoid a damaging default without Republican support to increase the national borrowing limit.
