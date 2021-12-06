Letter: Herrera Beutler ignores issues

Leaders of the Republican Party and their followers are incapable of formulating a coherent explanation of their policies. On one hand they wish to stop women from having abortions, claiming that it violates the sanctity of life. One must wonder why their idea of the sanctity of life does not extend to schoolchildren who die of gunfire, or Americans who continue to die of COVID because the far right is against taking steps to stop it.

