MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smugglers are now cashing in on the pandemic, potentially putting your community at risk. Customs and Border Protection officers are on the hunt for drugs and thugs as they check international mail coming into South Florida. And there’s a new twist: fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. “We’ll open some of these packages and instead of being identification records it will be falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards,” said Officer Pizarro. So far, officers have found dozens of those fake vaccination cards locally and thousands nationally. But that’s not all that officers are searching for in the thousands of packages mailed in every day. At first glance,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO