David Calvert Johnson

Linda A. Saltzgaver, 83, of Keokuk, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose, Iowa. Arrangements are pending. Raylene Esther (Hafstrom) Guy, age 75 of Wayland, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her daughter home. Raylene was born October 13, 1946, in Gary, IN, the daughter of Raymond and Esther Hafstrom. She graduated from Hammond Tech in Hammond, IN. She married Robert “Bob” Guy on December 31, 1970. “Miss Raylene” retired from the Kahoka Head Start Center after working there for fifteen plus years, she never left without a smile on her face as each […]
