David Calvert Johnson

Dorothy Nagel, age 93, died Saturday, December 4 , 2021 at her home the following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church, rural Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church. Mask’s are highly recommended but not required. You may access the live service on Friday, by going to Goettschonline.com and then by clicking the Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button which will direct you to our Facebook page. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to start a scholarship fund in Dorothy’s memory.

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO