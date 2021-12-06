ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Calvert Johnson

news-graphic.com
 1 day ago

David Calvert Johnson, 72, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2,...

www.news-graphic.com

whopam.com

Heather Mayberry Brown

(Age 33, of Pyle Lane) Memorial service will be Wednesday December 8th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
Daily Chief-Union

Obit John Pool

John D. Pool, age 63, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home. Funeral services for John Pool are 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WSJM

Patrick Michael Colburn

Patrick Michael Colburn, 65 years, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec 16 from 12:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services 521 E. Main Street, Niles. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Patrick’s Committal Service at Mission Hills Memorial Cemetary 61453 M51, Pokagon Township.
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Rose Bianchi

Rose Mary Bianchi departed for heaven Dec. 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter OFM officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a prayer service at 8 p.m.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
kniakrls.com

Robert Sallee

Services for Robert “Bob” Sallee, 75, will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Public Library. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
KMZU

Mary Kirchhoff

Higginsville resident, Mary Kirchhoff, 97, died November 27, 2021. Graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Higginsville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin prior to the service, 10 a.m., at American Legion hall in Higginsville. Services under direction of Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Donna Taylor

Donna J. Taylor, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Billy Nichols

KENTON — Billy E. Nichols, Kenton, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky with his son at his side. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed...
KENTON, OH
Kenton Times

Obit Gene Oates

Services for Gene Oates will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Scott Turner. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the services. He died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Brookdale of Marysville. Memorial donations...
KENTON, OH
Journal Review

Linda Joyce Cooksey

Linda Joyce Cooksey of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday night, Nov. 25, 2021, at Majestic Care of Lafayette. She was 65. Linda worked at Hi-Tek lighting for several years before becoming the church secretary at the Crawfordsville First Church of the Nazarene. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. She was born Nov. 10, 1956 in Crawfordsville and graduated from Crawfordsville High School.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Effingham Radio

Warren D. Habbe,

Warren D. Habbe passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Warren was a lifelong resident of Effingham. He attended Effingham High School where he first displayed his athletic abilities as a basketball player. He was later named to the Effingham High School Basketball Hall of Fame. His high school days ended when, as a senior, he enlisted in the United States Navy following the events of Pearl Harbor. After returning home following the war, he married the love of his life, Eulala Habbe. Two sons were born, Greg in 1948 and Dave in 1952.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Kenton Times

Obit Ruth F. Zupp

Ruth F. Zupp, 83, of Rushsylvania, passed away Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore will officiate Ruth’s graveside service on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3 pm at Harper Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Greenfield United Methodist...
RUSHSYLVANIA, OH
Radio Keokuk

Linda A. Saltzgaver

Linda A. Saltzgaver, 83, of Keokuk, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose, Iowa. Arrangements are pending. Raylene Esther (Hafstrom) Guy, age 75 of Wayland, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her daughter home. Raylene was born October 13, 1946, in Gary, IN, the daughter of Raymond and Esther Hafstrom. She graduated from Hammond Tech in Hammond, IN. She married Robert “Bob” Guy on December 31, 1970. “Miss Raylene” retired from the Kahoka Head Start Center after working there for fifteen plus years, she never left without a smile on her face as each […]
MONTROSE, IA
wcluradio.com

Cecil Butler Crews

Cecil Butler Crews, age 78 of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away at his home, Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Ralph and Clara May Crews of Glasgow. Cecil was a skilled welder, banjo player and song writer. He was an avid story teller, most of which began with his signature finger point and “look here.” Many often include a tale of his favorite subject, his great-grandson “The Frog.”
EDMONTON, KY
illinoisnewsnow.com

Honoring Lt. Garrett Ramos

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for Lt. Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department. Visitation is this evening, Wednesday, December 8th in the Musgrove Fieldhouse at Sterling High School, located at 1608 4th Ave, from 5pm to 8pm. Please enter on the north side of the Commons on...
STERLING, IL
Kenton Times

Obit Bruce Allen Barth

Bruce Allen Barth, 73, of Lambertville, MI, died Monday, November 30th, 2021. Born August 28th, 1948 in Bucyrus Ohio. He was the son of Edward and Fern (Bower) Barth. Visitation at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan will begin on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
1380kcim.com

Curtis Weems of Manning

Funeral Services for 59-year-old, Curtis Dean Weems of Manning will be held at 2 pm on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial in the Manning Cemetery in Manning. Visitation will start at 1 pm on Friday at the Church until the time of the service. Curtis Dean,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Dorothy Nagel – Monticello

Dorothy Nagel, age 93, died Saturday, December 4 , 2021 at her home the following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church, rural Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church. Mask’s are highly recommended but not required. You may access the live service on Friday, by going to Goettschonline.com and then by clicking the Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button which will direct you to our Facebook page. You may also sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to start a scholarship fund in Dorothy’s memory.
MONTICELLO, IA
Kenton Times

Obit Doris Jean Chamberlain

A celebration of life for Doris Jean Chamberlain, 69. of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Doris died on November 28, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

