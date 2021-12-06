ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribute: Flags lowered

By The Chronicle
thechronicleonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, December 9, 2021, to honor the life and legacy of Senator Robert Joseph Dole. "Senator Dole's legacy is...

