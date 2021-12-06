ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New international travel restrictions in effect

abc11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRules are changing for travelers as health...

abc11.com

Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

New COVID-19 rules for international air travel start today. Here's what you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your holiday plans include traveling overseas, you'll want to make sure you can get back in the country. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, all international travelers, including Americans, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure. While there are no testing or vaccine requirements for those flying domestically, the White House says it's not completely ruled out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This When Booking a Flight, Experts Say

Air travel is tricky these days. Airports are uncommonly crowded due to a surge in demand for travel, pent up during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Meanwhile, staffing shortages lead to canceled and delayed flights, not to mention seemingly endless lines at security screening checkpoints. You might even get to your gate only to find that your flight is oversold. But there's one simple and straightforward thing you can do to make your travel easier and more affordable. Read on to find out the trick that will help you book the cheapest airline tickets available.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Omicron Variant: What Travelers Need To Know

The Omicron variant is the newest COVID-19 variant to gain worldwide attention when it was discovered last week, prompting governments worldwide to close international travel to and from Southern African countries, its region of origin. Already, the U.K. changed its entry requirements for all international travelers, requiring a rigorous testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

New Canadian Travel Rules Take Effect Today

Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers take effect today (November 30), which is good news to many as it includes no testing required for shorter trips and an expanded vaccine list. To be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine—or combination...
TRAVEL
KHQ Right Now

White House considering new COVID testing requirements for international travel

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a plan for new COVID testing requirements for international travelers. We spoke with Kelly Morris, a resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, who recently traveled with her family to Mexico for a week-long vacation. Under the previous guidelines, Morris and her family needed a negative COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsTimes

How to find masks for the whole family during holiday traveling

Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant as a “variant of concern”, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe during holiday traveling. In response to the President’s announcement last week regarding efforts to prevent the spread of...
SHOPPING
evalleytimes.com

US: Essential travelers must also be vaccinated against Govt-19 to enter the country

President Joe Biden’s administration needs to create an audience Essential travel, not residents and must cross the land borders of the United States – such as truck drivers, emergency personnel or government employees – According to official sources, COVID-19 has been fully vaccinated since January 22nd. A senior government official...
U.S. POLITICS
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel plans up in the air: 23% of American adults plan to travel over the holidays

Americans are gearing up to travel over the holidays, according to Finder.com’s Travel Index. 23% of Americans plan to travel over December, January and February. That’s up from last month when just 18% of people had short-term travel plans. Domestic travel is prevalent, with 18% of people planning to travel...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Collapse: Air travel plunge mars International Civil Aviation Day

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic drop in global air travel, with airlines losing $371 billion in gross passenger operating revenues as they were forced to reduce the number of seats on offer by 66%. In its latest report, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said that in 2020,...
TRAVEL
foxsanantonio.com

Should you invest in travel insurance?

Updated international travel requirements took affect Monday. Anyone traveling into the United States from another country must have proof of a negative Covid test one day before traveling. The updated requirements are a stricter version of some international travel protocols already in place. Prior to Monday the negative test needed...
TRAVEL
CBS DFW

Traveling Outside The US? Check Out The New COVID-19 Testing Policy You Need To Know

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have any international travel plans coming up, you should know about the tighter COVID-19 testing timeline that went into effect on Monday. All international travelers must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within a day of their flight back to the United States. Prior to the change, you only had to test negative three days before your flight. The new rule applies to all passengers ages 2 and older. There’s still no requirement for post arrives testing or quarantine. The goal of the quick turnout is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from other countries. Though the Omicron variant hasn’t been detected yet in Texas, the Biden administration is doing all they can to keep national cases low. The US is still restricting entry to travelers coming from South Africa and seven other African nations. President Biden has also extended the mask mandate for all travelers until March 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH

