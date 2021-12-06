New international travel restrictions in effect

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have any international travel plans coming up, you should know about the tighter COVID-19 testing timeline that went into effect on Monday. All international travelers must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within a day of their flight back to the United States. Prior to the change, you only had to test negative three days before your flight. The new rule applies to all passengers ages 2 and older. There’s still no requirement for post arrives testing or quarantine. The goal of the quick turnout is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from other countries. Though the Omicron variant hasn’t been detected yet in Texas, the Biden administration is doing all they can to keep national cases low. The US is still restricting entry to travelers coming from South Africa and seven other African nations. President Biden has also extended the mask mandate for all travelers until March 18.

