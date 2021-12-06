Corey Allen Smith

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 our precious son, Dean Jarrett Guy, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 15. Dean was born in Elizabethton, the second and last born son of Jack and Samantha (Braswell) Guy. There, in Heaven to meet this precious boy were his Pa Wes and his Mammie Willis Guy; his maternal great-grandparents, Robert Blunt Clawson and Ethel Clawson; his maternal grandfather, Julian Braswell; his paternal great-grandparents, Troy and Margie (Marvie) Guy; and his beautiful aunt, Cathy “Cat” Guy.
