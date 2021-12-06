ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Allen Smith

Corey Allen Smith, 34, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Services...

whopam.com

Heather Mayberry Brown

(Age 33, of Pyle Lane) Memorial service will be Wednesday December 8th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
kniakrls.com

Robert Sallee

Services for Robert “Bob” Sallee, 75, will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Public Library. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Quibodeaux

Mary Quibodeaux, 60, of Sulphur, La., passed away in her home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Mary was a kind and loving person. She loved her family above all else. Mary took pride in all of her children and grandchildren. Mary loved to have a good time and enjoy life. Mary was a joy to be around. Mary made time to watch her “wrastlin” without interruption. She enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty also.
SULPHUR, LA
WSJM

Patrick Michael Colburn

Patrick Michael Colburn, 65 years, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec 16 from 12:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services 521 E. Main Street, Niles. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Patrick’s Committal Service at Mission Hills Memorial Cemetary 61453 M51, Pokagon Township.
Journal Review

Linda Joyce Cooksey

Linda Joyce Cooksey of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday night, Nov. 25, 2021, at Majestic Care of Lafayette. She was 65. Linda worked at Hi-Tek lighting for several years before becoming the church secretary at the Crawfordsville First Church of the Nazarene. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. She was born Nov. 10, 1956 in Crawfordsville and graduated from Crawfordsville High School.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
1380kcim.com

Curtis Weems of Manning

Funeral Services for 59-year-old, Curtis Dean Weems of Manning will be held at 2 pm on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial in the Manning Cemetery in Manning. Visitation will start at 1 pm on Friday at the Church until the time of the service. Curtis Dean,...
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Billy Nichols

KENTON — Billy E. Nichols, Kenton, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky with his son at his side. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed...
KENTON, OH
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Robert Cooper

Robert D. Cooper, age 69, of Forest, passed away at 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. A funeral for Robert Cooper is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Tom Dearth. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery in Forest. Visitation for Robert is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home before the service.
FOREST, OH
KMZU

Mary Kirchhoff

Higginsville resident, Mary Kirchhoff, 97, died November 27, 2021. Graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Higginsville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin prior to the service, 10 a.m., at American Legion hall in Higginsville. Services under direction of Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Donna Taylor

Donna J. Taylor, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
elizabethton.com

Dean Jarrett Guy

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 our precious son, Dean Jarrett Guy, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 15. Dean was born in Elizabethton, the second and last born son of Jack and Samantha (Braswell) Guy. There, in Heaven to meet this precious boy were his Pa Wes and his Mammie Willis Guy; his maternal great-grandparents, Robert Blunt Clawson and Ethel Clawson; his maternal grandfather, Julian Braswell; his paternal great-grandparents, Troy and Margie (Marvie) Guy; and his beautiful aunt, Cathy “Cat” Guy.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kenton Times

Obit Donald B. Robinson

Donald B. Robinson, 74 of Dublin, passed away on December 3, 2021, after a brief illness. A visitation will be held at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Road, Dublin, OH 43016 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. with a meal for friends and family to follow immediately after. Inurnment will be in the Dublin Cemetery on a date to be determined and friends and family will be welcome.
DUBLIN, OH
Kenton Times

Obit Doris Jean Chamberlain

A celebration of life for Doris Jean Chamberlain, 69. of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Doris died on November 28, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
county10.com

In loving memory, Johnny Tillman

On Saturday December 04, 2021 Johnny Tillman began his journey home to be with the creator. A wake will be held at Claire and Shawn Ware Residence on 57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie on Thursday, December 9th services will be at 6:00 PM. Traditional Services will be held at the same place on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, burial will follow at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY.
Norwalk Reflector

Joe and Irene Merrilees

NORTH FAIRFIELD — Joe and Irene Merrilees, of North Fairfield will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. Joe met Irene Earl at a square dance at the Fitchville Legion Hall in May of 1956. They were married later that same year on Dec. 1, 1956 at the home of their pastor, Rev. Cooper in Spencer, Lorain County, Ohio.
NORTH FAIRFIELD, OH
wcluradio.com

Cecil Butler Crews

Cecil Butler Crews, age 78 of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away at his home, Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Ralph and Clara May Crews of Glasgow. Cecil was a skilled welder, banjo player and song writer. He was an avid story teller, most of which began with his signature finger point and “look here.” Many often include a tale of his favorite subject, his great-grandson “The Frog.”
EDMONTON, KY
Kenton Times

Obit Mary E. Hale

A celebration of life for Mary E. Hale, 66 will be at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated. She died at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

