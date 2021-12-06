Corey Allen Smith

Donald B. Robinson, 74 of Dublin, passed away on December 3, 2021, after a brief illness. A visitation will be held at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Road, Dublin, OH 43016 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. with a meal for friends and family to follow immediately after. Inurnment will be in the Dublin Cemetery on a date to be determined and friends and family will be welcome.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO