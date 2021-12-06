Letter: Verdict lacks common sense

EDITOR: I am approached weekly, if not daily, about donating gift certificates to local fundraising events. I rarely say no. So when my friend Christine Aluia asked for a donation I quickly wrote one while she told me about her planned fundraiser, “Save the Fairgrounds.” She’s a friend so I pushed back gently on her points of contention, only to hear extreme polarity that “they want to tear the whole thing down and build affordable housing,” which is not something I’ve ever heard our City Council make mention of. What compelled me to write this is a need to clarify my belief that we need to find common ground with win-win solutions, and that binary polarities don’t help get us there. I was also struck by both the editorials from former Mayor Glass and current City Council member Barnacle. Glass continued the “all or nothing” approach, which leaves very little room for most of us who believe the best results will come from compromise and a shared space. Barnacle offered a visionary picture, an alternative to the binary polarities. Brian’s vision of an inclusive, ag- and people-centered Central Park doesn’t alienate any single group. It invites us all to participate in and enjoy a common ground. So to Save the Fairgrounds, we need to stop thinking it’s either the old way or affordable housing. There is a lot of room in the middle where we can adhere to our agricultural past with a lens on how that should look in the future as well as more community building events. There is no room for “we can’t.” Let’s meet in the middle, with a resounding “yes, and…!”

