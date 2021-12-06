ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: Verdict lacks common sense

By Terrence J. Nelson, Washougal
 3 days ago

My uncle crossed the state line into Wisconsin on a joyride. The stolen car was never damaged. Kyle Rittenhouse crossed the state line into Wisconsin as a vigilante with a...

Letter: ‘Rights’ must benefit common good

These days we hear much about rights, such as described by Bob Staples asking for society to “respect the right to refuse vaccine” based on “sincerely held religious objections” (“Respect the right to refuse vaccine,” Our Readers’ Views, Nov. 19). First, I know of no religion which is opposed to or prohibits its adherents from receiving a vaccine. Thus, his religious beliefs are personal.
Letter: What people consider when arriving at a verdict

I was a bailiff in the Third District Court of Salt Lake County for over thirteen years. During that time, I saw many criminal trials and when the case went to the jury and they were deliberating a bailiff stood outside of the room they were in. Some of the statements I heard were “the defendant looks like my nephew” or” I really don’t like the looks of the defense attorney” or the prosecutor. I personally thought about 95% of the juries were right in their verdicts.
PD Editorial: Self-defense vs common sense

Those who managed to avoid heated Thanksgiving conversations about the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the killers of Ahmaud Arbery should count themselves lucky. The divergent outcomes have hardened many people’s existing views when it comes to guns, race and the law. A jury in Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse in the...
Thoughts on Rittenhouse verdict (letter)

I was listening to a lawyer justify the “not guilty” verdicts on all five charges in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. She explained that the jury was not allowed to consider the context of the protest or the illegal carrying of a weapon by a minor or Rittenhouse’s provocation of violence; the jury was essentially only allowed to answer the question, “Did Rittenhouse in that moment fear for his life?”
Letter: Let’s be clear about the Rittenhouse verdict

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial did not find Rittenhouse innocent, the jury members just found that there was reasonable doubt as to whether he was guilty. Our criminal justice system is based on the premise that we’d rather free a guilty person than imprison an innocent one. Thus, in a criminal case the prosecution must prove quilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.” In a criminal case a jury may find that a person is “not guilty” because they have some reasonable doubt about guilt, even if jurors think the person probably was guilty. In a criminal case, a jury never finds a person innocent. Thus, Rittenhouse’s victory does not mean he was innocent of murder, it just means that the prosecution failed to prove he was guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Letters filed before, after verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kyle Rittenhouse trial garnered worldwide attention for weeks. A jury acquitted the 18-year-old on all charges in the shooting and killing of two men and wounding of a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020. Now, we're getting a closer look at some of the letters filed with the court right before and after the verdict was read.
Letter to the Editor: Reflection on the verdict that will change America

As we Americans gathered around our Thanksgiving tables last week, the more placid of us refused to mention the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—who killed two people and wounded one at a BLM protest of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In numerous contentious households, however, banquet banter turned to aggressive agitation over the jury’s ruling on Nov. 19 of “not guilty on all accounts.”
Letters to the Editor Nov. 29: Civility needed, Rittenhouse verdict, local writers better than syndication

Reading comments in Letters to the Editor from records of 2004, I was struck by some writers’ lack of civility. Generally speaking, it seemed that no longer in our culture was it acceptable to have a differing opinion. Opinions must be cast in a way as to castigate and denigrate. Or literally destroy. Airing one’s views and judgments must be pushed to the threshold of acidulous vulgarities. 2021 — what’s changed? How unfortunate today that the expression of some views, political or otherwise, still rival the viciousness of road rage and hate crimes. If we’re truly concerned for the future of our community in which our children grow up to become responsible and respectful adults, then it’s time we adults set an example of the tolerance that evolves from a genuine sense of civility. Civility by any measure is the expression of the “right spirit.” If we don’t get it right, our kids surely won’t either — now or ever.
Letters: Rittenhouse verdict divides many on fairness of legal system

The acquittal in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has received a full measure of exposure and comment in the news media. He shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The majority view may be that the...
Shinkoskey: American freedom must be balanced by common sense

A lot of people today think it is not right to stop people from doing whatever they want to do. Let them make mistakes, let them suffer, let them die. But caring people want to do what they can to prevent misery, disease and death. Throughout history, this whole loving...
Letter: Humor lacking in Republican video

On Nov. 17, the House of Representatives voted to reprimand a member from Arizona. Outrageous! All he did was post an animated video of him killing another House member and attacking our president with swords. Hahahaha! That is so Republican funny. Why some woman from New York with a Hispanic name can’t see the humor in her being killed escapes them. Republicans are proud for my taxes to support this effort by the farce from Arizona.
Letters: Redistricting map | Get story out | Rittenhouse verdict | Gerrymandering | Learning science | Positive outlook | Bad taste

Since residents in unincorporated areas of Alameda County don’t have mayors or city councils, our only local elected representative is our county supervisor. It’s vital citizens in our unincorporated areas have more representation and consideration on the five-member Board of Supervisors — not less. If all unincorporated areas are lumped...
Letter: Pro-life or pro-birth?

The Supreme Court will very likely change the rules on abortions, allowing each state to determine the path it wishes to take. This change will not stop abortions. Women with resources will travel to states or countries that permit them. There will be a return to the illegal and highly risky “back alley” abortions. The real question is what do we as individuals and society choose to do with the children who are born, and their mothers?
Letter: Rittenhouse verdict shows we’re headed in wrong direction

The Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal provides one more in a parade of examples of an America clearly headed in the wrong direction. President Biden stated, “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.” But the judicial and the criminal justice systems, like every other system in this country, carry the taint of racism, give a nod and a wink at vigilantism, and continue to support a culture that in subtle and not so subtle ways favors one race over another, vociferous denunciations to the contrary.
Surgeon General says blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate would be ‘public health setback’

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s push for businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing, an order that remains in a standstill while facing ongoing court challenges from Republican-led employers and legal groups. Murthy told Fox News Sunday that...
Letter: Make changes on gun control

Supporters of gun ownership, the NRA and the Second Amendment proponents, would say that “people kill people, not guns.” That viewpoint does not tell the complete story in the light of the Michigan high school shooting. Yes, a person held the gun and used it to kill four...
Indian Knoll named a Common Sense School

Indian Knoll Elementary School has been recognized as a Common Sense School by the national nonprofit organization Common Sense. The school earned the designation by demonstrating its commitment to preparing students to think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate, while also preparing them for the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy, and cyberbullying.
Letter: Newhouse's explanation for his vote against infrastructure bill makes no sense

To the editor — I am flabbergasted at U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's explanation of his "no" vote on the infrastructure bill. He claims he voted no because he does not agree with the Build Back Better bill. So he voted against improving Washington's highways, rail system, airports and coastal seaports because he does not like a different bill?
Letters: Finding common ground in fairgrounds discussion

EDITOR: I am approached weekly, if not daily, about donating gift certificates to local fundraising events. I rarely say no. So when my friend Christine Aluia asked for a donation I quickly wrote one while she told me about her planned fundraiser, “Save the Fairgrounds.” She’s a friend so I pushed back gently on her points of contention, only to hear extreme polarity that “they want to tear the whole thing down and build affordable housing,” which is not something I’ve ever heard our City Council make mention of. What compelled me to write this is a need to clarify my belief that we need to find common ground with win-win solutions, and that binary polarities don’t help get us there. I was also struck by both the editorials from former Mayor Glass and current City Council member Barnacle. Glass continued the “all or nothing” approach, which leaves very little room for most of us who believe the best results will come from compromise and a shared space. Barnacle offered a visionary picture, an alternative to the binary polarities. Brian’s vision of an inclusive, ag- and people-centered Central Park doesn’t alienate any single group. It invites us all to participate in and enjoy a common ground. So to Save the Fairgrounds, we need to stop thinking it’s either the old way or affordable housing. There is a lot of room in the middle where we can adhere to our agricultural past with a lens on how that should look in the future as well as more community building events. There is no room for “we can’t.” Let’s meet in the middle, with a resounding “yes, and…!”
