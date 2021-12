The Scottish Government’s delayed deposit return scheme (DRS) should be pushed back to September 2023, a food and drink body has said.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in 2017 that Scotland was to set up the initiative. This will see shoppers pay 20p for drinks in cans and bottles, with the money returned to them when they recycle the empty containers.But the scheme has been hit with delays, with government minister Lorna Slater failing to commit to the planned July 2022 start date when questioned by MSPs instead saying she wanted it up and running “as quickly as practically possible”.On...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO