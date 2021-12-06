ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres Recall Luukkonen from Amerks

By Melissa Burgess
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres have once again recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL’s Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday. Luukkonen, 22, has dressed in 12 games with the Amerks this season. He’s struggled, putting...

The Hockey Writers

Sabres News & Rumors: Okposo, Luukkonen & Subban

In this edition of Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors, Kyle Okposo is riding a six-game point streak, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is recalled to the NHL and Malcolm Subban‘s recovery timeline is unclear after suffering a lower-body injury. Okposo Takes Sabres Lead in Points After Six-Game Point Streak. Okposo’s assist on Zemgus...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres' Tokarski in COVID-19 protocol, Luukkonen called up, Mittelstadt activated off IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced several key roster moves in addition to a trade they made earlier on Thursday. The Sabres announced that goalie Dustin Tokarski has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. In addition, the Sabres recalled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester, and forward Casey Mittelstadt has...
NHL
WGR550

With injuries in goal, Luukkonen is back in Buffalo

With the Rochester Americans just getting back to practice after having three games postponed due to two coaches and a player being in COVID-19 protocols, Luukkonen has seen very little ice-time in the past week.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres confirm Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes season debut in goal tonight

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed the news after his club's optional morning skate in KeyBank Center: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play his first NHL game of the season in goal tonight when the Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks. Luukkonen, 22, played four games for the Sabres last year and got...
NHL
NHL

Sabres acquire goaltender Malcolm Subban from Chicago

Subban is currently playing with Rockford of the AHL. The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, the team announced Thursday. The 27-year-old netminder has played in 82 career NHL games with Boston, Vegas and Chicago, logging a 36-31-8 record, an .899 save...
NHL
Buffalo News

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steady in goal, Sabres still lose to Ducks

For most of Tuesday night, only an improbable play could beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Anaheim Ducks rookie center Trevor Zegras picked the puck up with the blade of his stick and, while Luukkonen’s Buffalo Sabres teammates watched, lobbed it in front of the net, where Sonny Milano connected in mid-air for a goal in the second period.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Sabres drop fifth-straight game in Luukkonen's NHL return

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anaheim's Trevor Zegras lifted the puck on his stick behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's net, as if he were going for the "Michigan" goal, in the second period against Buffalo. Instead, he passed in the air to Sonny Milano, who batted the puck behind the 22-year-old for a 1-0...
NHL
NHL

Luukkonen makes 40 saves to help Sabres earn point in shootout loss

Hinostroza, Butcher score for Buffalo against Washington. Rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a career-high 40 saves through regulation and overtime Saturday night to help the Buffalo Sabres earn a point against the Washington Capitals. The Sabres fell in the shootout 3-2 to Washington at KeyBank Center. Tage Thompson and Dylan...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making strong case to stick with Sabres

BUFFALO – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s stay here figured to be short. In the midst of a goaltending crisis, it appeared the Finn might play a few games before the Sabres returned him to the minors, where he would continue his development. But Luukkonen, a prospect considered the Sabres’ goalie...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Recall Groulx from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres sign center Mark Jankowski from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday the signing of forward Mark Jankowski, who had been playing with the Rochester Americans on an AHL contract. It’s a one-year deal worth $750,000. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch surpassed by Amerks, 4-2

The Syracuse Crunch were surpassed by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss puts the Crunch at 6-8-2-1 on the season and 0-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks. Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 26-of-29 shots in net, while Michael Houser recorded...
NHL
13 WHAM

Jack Quinn is 'blooming' in his second season with Amerks

Last year when Jack Quinn was drafted 8th overall by the Sabres, he was described by many as ‘a late bloomer.’. Quinn struggled as a 19-year-old in his first season of pro hockey. He scored just two goals in fifteen games before having season-ending surgery for a hernia. Now, Quinn...
NHL
13 WHAM

Amerks postpone games due to COVID

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are benched temporarily. The team postponed its next two games due to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday's game against the Syracuse Crunch and Friday's game against the Springfield Thunderbirds are affected. The make-up dates have not yet been determined.
NHL
NHL

Canes Recall Chatfield, Lajoie From Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chatfield, 25, skated in 18 NHL games with Vancouver in 2020-21,...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Michael McCarron from Milwaukee

Predators Take on Columbus Blue Jackets Tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, Tenn. (November 30, 2021) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL). Introducing the 35 Pekka Plan! Enjoy three or five games at a...
NHL
KESQ

Panthers come back from 3 down again to beat Sabres 7-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Florida Panthers came back from three down for the second straight game to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist, Lucas Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and Sam Reinhart scored and had three assists for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau also had a goal and three assists. The Panthers trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 in the second. They also climbed out of a 4-1 hole to beat Washington 5-4 on Tuesday, making Florida the ninth team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in consecutive games.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks sign defenseman Wyatt Edge to Professional Tryout

Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced Tuesday night that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Ege to a Professional Tryout (PTO). Ege, 26, joins the Amerks after starting the 2021-22 season with three goals and six assists for nine points in 15 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL). The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman currently leads all Cyclones blueliners in all offensive categories and is tied for 14th amongst all ECHL defensemen with 35 shots.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Panthers rally from three down — again — to beat Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. — For the second straight game, the Florida Panthers were down by three goals in the second period. For the second straight game, it didn’t matter. The Panthers — also known these days as the “Comeback Cats” — rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second time in three days Thursday, storming from behind to beat the Buffalo Sabres, 7-4, in Sunrise.
NHL

