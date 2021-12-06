Two Inches and a Gut Punch: Putting a Big 12 Heartbreaker in Perspective

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/cael-hughes-commits-to-wrestle-at-oklahoma-state/. Stillwater junior and two-time state champion Cael Hughes has committed to wrestle for the Cowboys. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY!! I grew up in Cowboy Wrestling Club and Stillwater is my home. I guess you could say I’ve always been a COWBOY!! @MatScoutWillie @Seth_Duckworth @StwNewsPress pic.twitter.com/9qX7LERF8f— Jeremy Hughes (@coachjhughes) December 1, 2021 Cael Hughes ranks as the No, 18 prospect on Willie Saylor’s 2023 Junior Big Board and most project him to end up in the 141-149 pound range with a possibility of being a 133 pounder in the early part of his career. Hughes is a Fargo champion and multiple-time All-American. This is a big get for the Cowboys who already have a lot of young talent in the room, and signed a few solid guys in their 2022 recruiting class. His announcement comes on the heels of the Cowboys picking up a commitment from Bixby’s Jersey Robb a few weeks ago. This gives the Cowboys commitments from the top two Oklahoma prospects in the 2023 class based on Saylor’s rankings.

