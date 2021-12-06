ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Toyota executive on why company chose Triad for 'mutually beneficial partnership'

By Andy Warfield
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The planned Toyota electrified vehicle battery manufacturing plant at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will open...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Building New $1.2 Billion Battery Factory

Compared to other automakers, Toyota is late joining the EV revolution. Currently, the Japanese automaker doesn't sell any battery-electric vehicles, though this will change when the bZ4X, Toyota's first dedicated EV, goes on sale next year. Instead of only focusing on EVs, Toyota is embracing electrification by expanding zero-emission vehicle range with new hybrids, PHEVs, and hydrogen fuel-cell cars over the next few years.
BUSINESS
WFMY NEWS2

Triad colleges prepare for future job opportunities at Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Phase one of Toyota's new battery manufacturing plant will create more than 1,700 jobs. If all goes to plan, Phase 2 of the project could increase that number to more than 3,800 jobs. News 2 heard from representatives at local community colleges about how the schools offer educational programs to prepare students for jobs like this.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
mymixfm.com

BMW secures several million chips per year from INOVA, GlobalFoundries

BERLIN (Reuters) – BMW signed an agreement with Munich-based microchip maker INOVA Semiconductors and U.S.-based foundry GlobalFoundries to supply the carmaker with several million semiconductors per year, it announced on Wednesday. The semiconductors will first be deployed in the BMW iX model and then rolled out to other models, BMW...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Cars
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Secures Raw Materials as Part of $34 Billion Battery Push

(Reuters) - Volkswagen on Wednesday announced key partnerships to secure raw materials Europe's largest carmaker needs to realise its ambitious electric vehicle strategy, eager to close a gap with rival Tesla . At the core of the three agreements, which are part of VW's 30 billion euro ($34 billion) plan...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Lithium extraction company Vulcan adds VW to customer line-up

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources has secured Volkswagen as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries. The binding purchase agreement with Volkswagen for lithium extracted from Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley region by means of geothermal energy has an initial term...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Volkswagen closes three new partnerships to amp up EV production

The three separate partnerships, all of which were announced Wednesday, are with materials technology group Umicore, battery specialist 24M Technologies and Vulcan Energy Resources, a company that is planning on opening a lithium brine project in Germany. Volkswagen’s joint venture with Umicore will supply the automaker’s European battery cell factories...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Vehicles
WNCT

‘It’s really going to be a boom for the entire region’: Triad leaders discuss plans to grow after Toyota plant announcement

(WGHP) — Several Triad city and town leaders say Toyota’s announcement of a battery plant on the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will bring a boom to the region. The plant is expected to employ more than 1,700 people in Liberty. Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Commerce is expected to discuss a separate project at Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CarBuzz.com

BMW Group Celebrates Massive Electrified Sales Milestone

The BMW Group has just hit a huge milestone which bodes well for its electrification expansion over the next few years. The company has officially delivered its one-millionth electrified model, including both hybrids and EVs. That vehicle was a black BMW iX xDrive40. For the honor, this lucky customer also received a free BMW Wallbox with installation.
BUSINESS
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota to the Triad and what to look forward to in the future

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota will invest nearly $1.3 billion with a manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, but this isn't the first time they've had eyes on the land. Back in 2018, the Triad lost a bid for a Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant to Hunstville, Alabama which is home to another Toyota facility.
GREENSBORO, NC
BMW BLOG

BMW inks deal to secure several million semiconductors per year

While the automotive industry was plagued in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, it was severely impacted in 2021 by the microchip shortage. BMW can’t do much about preventing the global spread of a deadly virus, but it can strengthen its relationship with suppliers to not encounter problems caused by the lack of necessary semiconductors. Doing so will avoid this year’s issues with temporary production stoppages and missing features, such as no touchscreen functionality on some models.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
thedrive

Toyota OK’s Use of Imperfect Parts to Keep Production Going

Cosmetic defects on parts people won't see are no longer a deal-breaker for the famously quality-focused carmaker. Toyota's defining trait as a carmaker is quality above all else. That kind of absolutism, though, can bring Toyota's production lines to a halt when parts are in short supply like they are in 2021. So, to keep things running, Toyota has finally started using parts with inconsequential defects just to keep production going.
BUSINESS
rcedc.com

Toyota named as company coming to Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

The company that will this afternoon announce a more than $1 billion project at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has now been made public. During this morning’s meeting of the North Carolina Department of Commerce Economic Incentives Committee, an entity headed by the Toyota Motor Company — Toyota Battery Manufacturing Inc. — was approved to receive $338 million in Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), funds that were included in the 2022 state budget.
GREENSBORO, NC
Bay News 9

Triad restaurant owner reacts to Toyota Megasite announcement

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Word travels fast in small towns, and the words "megasite" and "Toyota" are the latest sizzling topics in Liberty, a town with a population of just over 2,500. What You Need To Know. Toyota announced Monday that they will be building their first battery factor plant...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Toyota picks the Triad for $1.3 billion car battery plant

Toyota Motor Corp announced on Monday it is building a new $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its hybrid and electric vehicle efforts. The new plant, at a site in Liberty that will begin production in 2025, will initially be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually, and will "pave the way" for Toyota's U.S. production of electric vehicles, said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for Toyota Motor North America.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

BASF to carve out auto catalyst ops to enable strategic options

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Chemicals group BASF will carve out its catalytic converter business to become a standalone subsidiary ready for “strategic options” as the German company shifts its focus to battery materials for electric vehicles, it said on Tuesday. “The new standalone structure will prepare the business for the upcoming...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ford Partners With Salesforce to Expand Software Business

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Tuesday it plans to launch a new subscription software service aimed at small businesses, in collaboration with enterprise software company Salesforce.com Inc. The software service, called VIIZR, will be offered starting next year by the automaker's Ford Pro commercial vehicle and services unit....
BUSINESS
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota plant ripple effect could create 14,000+ jobs across Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each one of the future workers at the Toyota battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will need a real estate agent, a clerk to help them down at the grocery store, someone to deliver their mail, a doctor at the hospital, a police officer to patrol their street, a chef at a local restaurant and a teacher for their kids. In fact, a formula from the Economic Policy Institute reveals for every 100 durable manufacturing positions created, there are also 744.1 other indirect jobs created. So the megasite's 1,750 jobs would really be more than 14,000 new jobs.
GREENSBORO, NC
94.1 Duke FM

Toyota embracing small flaws as supply chain pressures bite

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world’s biggest car producer tries to trim costs amid a production-curbing global chip shortage and rising material costs. Toyota’s acceptance of good enough by using parts it would...
BUSINESS
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad

Comments / 0

Community Policy