Toyota executive on why company chose Triad for 'mutually beneficial partnership'

While the automotive industry was plagued in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, it was severely impacted in 2021 by the microchip shortage. BMW can’t do much about preventing the global spread of a deadly virus, but it can strengthen its relationship with suppliers to not encounter problems caused by the lack of necessary semiconductors. Doing so will avoid this year’s issues with temporary production stoppages and missing features, such as no touchscreen functionality on some models.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO