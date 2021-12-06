ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health

By Tanay Hudson
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFnaW_0dFgmcaf00

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The recent Verzuz battle between Three Six Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got heated after a brief scuffle occurred after an exchange of words between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J. As the scuffle was happening, Gangsta Boo threw jabs but not with her fists. She got on the mic and hurled an insult towards Bizzy Bone geared towards his mental health.

“Bizzy Bone, you’re a hater!” she screamed. “You must’ve ain’t take your pills. You weirdo a** n****!”

Her comments didn’t sit well with some folks who spoke their mind via Twitter. People pointed out that her making comments about his mental health considering he has a history of trauma was insensitive and uncalled for.

“Gangsta Boo is really gross as f*** for saying all that s***,” one person tweeted. “Bizzy has been very transparent about the s*** he endured as a child and it’s fucked up that she would throw it back in his face like this. She need her a** whooped.”

Gangsta Boo had no problem responding once she saw she was the topic of conversation.

“B**** please,” she replied. “We all have a sad story. Cry me a river.”

Someone else said she had the right to feel some type of way but her comments were still out of line.

“Bizzy Bone has some trauma I had no idea about until I did some digging. He shouldn’t have thrown a water bottle at Gangsta Boo, Juicy J is a stand-up dude for coming to her defense, Gangsta Boo could have kept that comment about Bizzy taking pills.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Memphis native was still unapologetic and after Bizzy Bone threw the bottle, she was more upset about her possibly losing money.

“His trauma was the last thing on my mind,” she said. “Still is. I was thinking about the show being stopped over him being emo. My bad. I’m in my bag. Not feelings.”

When someone else echoed the same points saying that Bizzy Bone has an abuse history that shouldn’t be used as an insult, she continued to clap back.

“So was I!” she tweeted. “That’s how we talk in MEMPHIS!! IM NOT STOPPING HOW I SPEAK FOR THE WEAK! DONT THROW ROCKS FROM A GLASS HOUSE. TTYL.”

Despite the brief pushing match, the show went on that night and Bizzy Bone and Juicy J made peace.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

1.

1 of 17

2.

2 of 17

3.

3 of 17

4.

4 of 17

5.

5 of 17

6.

6 of 17

7.

7 of 17

8.

8 of 17

9.

9 of 17

10.

10 of 17

11.

11 of 17

12.

12 of 17

13.

13 of 17

14.

14 of 17

15.

15 of 17

16.

16 of 17

17.

17 of 17

Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J's "Verzuz" Scrap

One of the most anticipated battles in hip-hop finally went down last week when Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony went hit-for-hit on Verzuz. If you recall, this was initially planned out during the pandemic, before Swizz Beatz and Timbaland attempted to get involved. The show was briefly shelved before taking place on Dec. 3rd.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bizzy Bone
Person
Gangsta Boo
Person
Terrence Howard
Person
Juicy J
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizzy Bone Removed From "Verzuz" Following Fight With Three 6 Mafia

Tensions were already high leading into this Verzuz, and as many fans expected, they carried over onto the stage. After over a year and a half of waiting, Hip Hop fans have finally been treated to a Verzuz with Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. It is an anticipated pairing, however, Bizzy Bone threw a bit of a wrench into the celebration when he uploaded a scathing post earlier today about Three 6 Mafia.
MUSIC
News Talk 1490

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Do you prefer them to be gentle and touching, like the time Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, two music icons, came together for a beautiful evening of yesteryear’s hits? Or do you enjoy it seasoned with a little tension, like when Gucci Mane and Jeezy looked past their prior issues and hit the stage for a night no one ever thought would happen?
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

5 Times Naomi Osaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Naomi Osaka is about to test the theories of blondes having more fun. And judging from her latest Instagram picture, she’s going to have a ball. The 24-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off her latest hairdo, done by celebrity stylist Martin-Christopher Harper, while dressed in a silver metallic mini dress.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Things To Know About ‘Soul Cypher’ Performer Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild’s ability to effortlessly blend R&B, funk, blues, and jazz, just to name a few, is unmatched. With musical inspirations including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Donny Hathaway, it’s no\ wonder music fans were delivered classic records such as “Just Friends (Sunny)” and “Love,” which by the way, spent an impressive 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts following their release in 2000 and subsequent appearances on the singer’s debut album, Aijuswanaseign.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
papermag.com

Selena Gomez Made Her Own Mental Health Media Platform

Selena Gomez has always advocated for better mental health resources and, now, she's taking on the job herself. Conceived alongside The Newsette's Daniella Pierson and Gomez mother, Mandy Teefey, all three shared their individual struggles with mental health in the video, with the "Ice Cream" singer touching on her bipolar disorder, Pierson on her OCD and Teefey on her 20 year journey to finding out she has ADHD with trauma.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vibe

Nas’ ‘Video Music Box’ Documentary Set To Launch Showtime’s ‘Hip Hop 50’ Programming

Rap icon Nas has stepped into the director’s chair with the forthcoming release of Video Music Box, a documentary set to launch SHOWTIME’s three-year slate of Hip Hop 50 programming on Dec. 3. The film—which covers the legacy of the pioneering rap music video show and creator and host Ralph “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels—will give a glimpse into the life and times of the cultural giant. Featuring never-before-seen footage lifted from the Video Music Box vault, the film will highlight the program’s inception, its role in helping jumpstart the careers of various rap legends, and how it provided a grassroots platform...
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

Mary J. Blige Drops Two New Singles & Announces New Album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The blonde thigh-high boot R&B queen is back and she’s bringing double heat. Mary J. Blige released two new singles “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous”. In addition to the latest singles, she dropped a video for “Good Morning Gorgeous” and announced her 15th studio album is set to release on released on February 11, 2022, two days before she performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in California.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, ‘Heaux Tales’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Grab your wallets, because Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour! The singer announced today that she’s slated to hit the road in support of her latest project, Heaux Tales, with shows starting in February 2022 and wrapping at the end of March.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy