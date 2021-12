WEST CHESTER — Shawn Carter, a West Chester veteran, had a rough stretch of five days back in 2006, but now he has finally been recognized for his actions during that time. On Feb. 10, 2006, Carter, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, was serving in Iraq as a bomb investigator when his team was searching for a reported improvised explosive device (IED) on a road that they could not find. The bomb had yet to explode, and Carter and his fellow soldiers were attempting to close off the road to the nearby village when the bomb was triggered by a cell phone.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO