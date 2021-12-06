ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Halliburton says the world is entering a period of oil scarcity

By Liz Hampton
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBwlx_0dFgmBxA00

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton on Monday warned the world is headed for a period of energy scarcity following years of underinvestment in bringing more fossil fuels to market.

“For the first time in a long time, we will see a buyer looking for a barrel of oil, as opposed to a barrel of oil looking for a buyer,” Halliburton Chief Executive Jeff Miller said at an oil and gas conference in Houston.

It could take about a decade to ease the supply crunch, Miller told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

U.S. oil prices in October jumped to a seven-year high of $85 a barrel as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and demand surged. Critics have pointed fast-shift to renewable energy and pressure from governments to reduce fossil fuel production for the rising prices.

Miller, however, did not blame the energy transition, and said it in fact needed to move faster to help alleviate high prices.

“The fact is that there is not enough energy. If there were abundant alternative energy sources, we wouldn’t see commodity prices spiking,” he said.

In the United States, many companies are holding production flat or limiting growth next year, following a push from investors to focus on increasing returns over output. U.S. oil production could reach 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022, an increase of 800,000 bpd from 2021, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast.

Miller expects his oil producing customers next year will increase spending on new oil and gas by 20% or more and warned that the services market would be strained by tight supplies of equipment.

While Halliburton continues to invest in new technologies, such as electric hydraulic fracturing fleets, he said the pace of investment would be muted, especially as margins have been squeezed for oilfield service companies.

“Our rate of reinvestment is substantially lower. We don’t believe this cycle will get the kind of legs it has had in the past,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Dairy exporter Fonterra to invest $2.7 billion to grow, cut emissions

(Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said on Monday it would invest about NZ$4 billion ($2.72 billion) by 2030 to move milk into higher value products, pursue growth, and reduce emissions. The New Zealand-based firm expects to return NZ$1 billion to investors over the...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

WTI Settles Up 8.2% on the Week

Crude had the strongest week since August on fading omicron fears. Oil set its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as the worst fears over the new virus strain have receded. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 8.2% this week. Fuel consumption so far has escaped any major blows...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

Across the world, politicians are grappling with the reality of expensive energy. Price shocks, scarcity and energy poverty are on the cards after two consecutive years of underinvestment in the oil and gas industry. World leaders might have to acknowledge that oil and gas demand are here to stay for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Eater

The Most Interesting Oil in the World

Palm oil is a tasteless, odorless vegetable oil made from the fruit of the oil palm tree, which grows with great efficiency in tropical environments. It’s ideal for all kinds of cooking, is found in beauty products as well as glue, and helps preserve food at the grocery store. It’s cheap to produce and can even be used as biofuel. You might say it’s a magical product, which is why we have colonized continents and destroyed rainforests for it. And we continue to use it in pretty much everything, despite its disastrous environmental impact.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
resilience.org

U.S. shale oil and gas forecast: Too good to be true?

Earth scientist David Hughes—who is out with a new skeptical report on the future of U.S. shale oil and gas—has two very important things in common with Michael Burry. Burry is the investor made famous by The Big Short, the book that was later turned into a movie of the same name about the 2008 housing crash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: Oil companies avoid critical conversation at World Petroleum Congress

The World Petroleum Congress is still not ready for the most critical and awkward conversation in the group’s 88-year history. The membership from 65 member countries, executives from hundreds of oil and petrochemical companies and various hangers-on have found the courage to talk about climate change. They’ve got ideas on reducing greenhouse gases and capturing carbon to achieve the Paris Accords’ goal of net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline to restart on Sunday

(Reuters) -Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline will restart operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting down during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railways, Trans Mountain Corp said in a statement on Saturday. The pipeline, owned by the Canadian government and which was closed as a precaution,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

245K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy