HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education unanimously voted to update its masking policy at a special board meeting on Monday, November 29. "The superintendent's team has worked in conjunction with local health care experts and other community leaders to create a Mask Matrix that allows for flexibility within our schools," the proposal reads. "This proposed Mask Matrix was intentionally developed to allow for transparency using data that is readily available to all take holders in order to help our families understand the District's masking procedure for the second semester and make the best decision for their child."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO