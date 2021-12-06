ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues 'very high' risk warning for travel to France and Portugal

By Hannah Knowles
SFGate
 1 day ago

Federal health authorities issued a warning Monday against travel to several European countries as well as Jordan and Tanzania amid growing fears of the omicron variant, telling people to make sure they are fully vaccinated if they must visit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said to avoid...

KTLA

Omicron variant sparks tightening of travel restrictions in U.K.

Britain’s government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday. “In light of the most […]
wvgazettemail.com

WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk

GENEVA — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”. The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member...
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
eturbonews.com

WHO: Time for European vaccine mandate is now

In early November, the WHO warned that Europe was “at the epicenter” of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Europe should seriously consider enacting mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, in light of the latest COVID-19 resurgence on the continent. WHO’s executive director for Europe, Robb...
The Independent

Portugal to demand negative Covid test from all travellers

Portugal is tightening its restrictions for travellers, announcing that even vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative Covid test to enter the country. “It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday, reports Reuters.
Travel + Leisure

UK Will Now Require PCR Tests for International Travelers Upon Arrival

International travelers heading to the United Kingdom will now have to take a COVID-19 PCR test by the second day of their trip, due to the emergence of the omicron variant. The new rules, which went into effect on Tuesday — just weeks after the country eased entry protocols — require travelers to take the PCR test before the end of day 2 after arriving and self-isolate until they get a negative result, according to the UK government. The new measures will be reviewed in three weeks.
abc12.com

Germany announces nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders.
SFGate

Nigeria slams UK's 'discriminatory' travel ban over omicron

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian official on Monday criticized a travel ban imposed on the West African nation by the British government amid fears about the new omicron coronavirus variant as “punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.”. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday added Nigeria to the U.K.’s travel “red...
TravelPulse

CDC Adds France, Portugal and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced France, Portugal, Tanzania and other countries have been added to Level 4 of the agency’s travel advisory list due to growing concerns about another coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters.com, CDC officials revealed Monday that Americans are being advised...
