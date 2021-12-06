ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey Sees First Big Snowfall of the Season, Caution Urged for Drivers

By Kevin Hodge
 1 day ago

Tow truck drivers had one of their busiest days of the year on Monday as drivers kept finding themselves on the side of the road.

A lot of the time, drivers fail to spot black ice.

“Black ice is the worst. You can’t see it, hence the reason you want to go slow,” said Dan Warner, owner of Harbor Springs Car Care. “When there’s icy roads, black ice is the worst so give yourself extra stopping distance.”

At Harbor Springs Car Care, they’ve been busy all day.

“Just everyone is getting used to the weather again,” said Warner. “Happens every year and the first snow is always the worst and too fast for conditions is usually the most common.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOpZP_0dFgltJZ00

Besides failing to see black ice, a lot of drivers don’t slow down when they need to or give themselves enough space between other cars.

“A lot of times people people say ‘well the road was icy or was too snowy and that’s why we were in the ditch’,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll of Michigan State Police. “Well, the reason you went into the ditch is because you were traveling too fast for the conditions and the conditions of your vehicle.”

The safest thing to do if you do find yourself in an accident is to remain in the car.

“As always we recommend they keep a cell phone charged with them, motorists, and have a wreck service to call if they get stuck in a ditch,” said Lt. Carroll. “Please, if you do end find yourself in a crash or in a ditch, stay in your vehicle and call for help. That’s the safest place to be.”

9&10 News

MDOT, Road Commissions Working Around The Clock To Clean Up Roads From Winter Storm

Winter is in full swing in northern Michigan, which means slippery roads for drivers. “If we’re predicting an ice storm, freezing rain, something like that, we might send our direct forces out ahead of the storm to salt the roadways,” said James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Representative. “If it’s something like we had the last couple of days where mostly light and fluffy snow, at least at first we send them out to plow once that’s begun.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Lower Michigan

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for portions of Northern Lower Michigan until 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. Travel may be difficult tonight with ice accumulations and several inches of snow on the ground. Gusty winds blowing snow may also impact visibility. Cadillac’s Department of Public Works Operations Manger Ken Payne...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Boyne City Schools Canceled Due To Safety Concern

Boyne City Public Schools says they will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 8 because of a safety concern. This all comes after a string of copycat threats and safety issues following the Oxford School Shooting. Boyne Schools released a statement saying the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office reported a gun was stolen...
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DHD#10 Adds Testing Site In Cadillac

District Health Department #10 announced Monday that they have added a fourth location to their list of COVID-19 testing clinics available in their jurisdiction. Michiganders can now be tested by DHD#10 at a covid testing site in Cadillac. “As more people are seeking COVID-19 testing, we recognized the need for...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

