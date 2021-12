Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to set up an organization to oversee the spending of federal COVID-19 funding. The American Rescue Plan alone earmarked $3 billion for the state. “We’re going to be naming an organization or a structure that makes sure this money goes to work, and makes sure it goes to work in the most innovative and effective way possible to make a difference in people’s lives,” Lamont said. “To make sure that the taxpayers have 100 percent confidence that the money is being well invested.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO