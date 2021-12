Nikola Jokić – A Jokić returned to action after a right wrist sprain proved problematic. Jokić described the injury as “different” after the game, seemingly fine one day and sore the next. If it was sore in Miami, it was hard to tell. Jokić dropped 9 points and 7 rebounds on 100% from the floor in his first nine minutes of action. He took it to another level in the second quarter, where he looked unstoppable, and the Nuggets put together their best five-minute stretch of the season.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO