Environment

Cooler weather moving in

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler weather is moving in, plus we have a chance for some rain. A cold front will pass through the Carolinas tonight. Most places will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower here or there. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy, and it...

www.wbtw.com

wbtw.com

Much needed rain on the way

After a cloudy day today, some much needed rain will move in late tonight into tomorrow. The cold front that moved through last night has stalled offshore. An area of low pressure will develop along this front, bring rain late tonight through the first half of tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool. Rain showers will develop late tonight. Expect periods of rain tomorrow, especially in the morning. Rain will come to an end in the afternoon. This will be much needed rainfall with around an inch of rain expected. It will stay cool tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and we will see sunshine on Thursday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60. A warm front will move through Friday with a few showers, and temperatures back in the 70s Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing back cooler weather for the end of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Gradually sunshine returns to Acadiana

It's not the nicest start to the day with fog and showers across Acadiana through Wednesday's commute. The good news is that this weather won't stick with us through the day, and gradually we'll see more and more sunshine breaking through the clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and warmer. High 50. Mostly cloudy Thursday morning, and then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 63. Mostly cloudy, windy and warm Friday. High 68, but there’s a chance it’s much colder depending on the arrival time of the cold front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warming Weather Soon

Pleasant weather arrives today with highs reaching the upper 50s and a few lower 60s as south winds gradually return ahead several short-waves that brings the next strong cold front into the state late Friday evening. The pressure gradient should tighten quickly this evening into overnight and wind speeds should respond into the 15 to 30 mph range as the first short wave emerges into the central plains. Gusty winds will remain Thursday and Friday with low-level moisture confined to the far southeastern quadrant of the state that may extend northward into far western Arkansas. As the next wave develops and interacts with the state, there will be a small window for a few showers, mostly across the far southern or eastern sections. The data is varied on the exact amount of moisture and instability, but we’ll keep a small window late Thursday evening into Friday even though most data keep activity east of the state. Gusty southwest winds are likely Friday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be near record highs again Friday depending upon the exact amount of cloud cover and the timing of the front. By Friday evening, the strong cold front sweeps into the region pushing the moisture out and bringing colder weather back to the state for a brief time. Locations across the I-35 corridor westward will have increased fire danger issues Friday as strong southwest winds and drier air advects into the region.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Chilly with plenty of clouds into Thursday

Wednesday night: Clearing early, with clouds returning late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 25 (22-29) Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-45), Low: 33 (30-36) Friday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Snow wraps up early Wednesday followed by a bitter afternoon

It will be a very December-like start to the morning. Light snow showers and flurries will be possible heading out the door. Use caution on the roads; slick spots and variable conditions will be likely while traveling. Temperatures will start the day brisk in the 20s. Clouds will win out...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

Flurries on tap this evening, no accumulation expected

Scattered snow showers are possible this evening, but are not expected to bring much accumulation. Today will be cloudy and cold with some rain showers possible. No accumulation is expected other than a dusting in one or two towns. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold, and Friday will feature...
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Mountain snow tonight, strong storm with snow, rain and wind next week

Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: After days of stormy weather, drier conditions moving over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Improving weather trends are expected for most of the state from Oahu eastward to the Big Islands as high pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds back to the region. Lingering instability near Kauai and Niihau will keep the threat for heavy rain...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
WJCL

Showers, thunderstorms to end lengthy dry spell

A nearly month long dry spell is set to end on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Don't forget an umbrella before leaving home!. The line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive well inland during the morning, and push towards I-95 and the coast by early afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
abc12.com

A few snow showers then warming up into the weekend

A low pressure system moving through the UP is bringing light scattered snow showers to the area. As we go through the day and it moves east, snow chances will diminish. Another system moving through the region tomorrow will then bring back scattered snow tomorrow afternoon and evening. After another break into Friday morning, we’ll then see rain showers develop later in the evening and carry into the start of Saturday before changing to snow.
ENVIRONMENT

