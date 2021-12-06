Cole Swindell Announces Headlining Down To the Bar Tour

Members of Country Radio Broadcasters have cast their votes for the annual crop of the top five New Faces of Country Music, and the winners include Walker Hayes, who has one of the big cross-format smashes of the year with “Fancy Like,” and Gabby Barrett, who picked up the ACM Awards’ new female artist of the year trophy earlier this year. Also named as part of the New Faces lineup in the voting were Parker McCollum, Jameson Rodgers and Lainey Wilson. All five artists have had at least No. 1 airplay topper at country radio. The five winners will be invited to perform...

