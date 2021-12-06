ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cole Swindell Announces Headlining Down To the Bar Tour

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Swindell is heading out on the road in 2022! The singer just announced he will embark on his Down To The Bar Tour, kicking off on February 17 in Peoria, Illinois, with Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke serving as his opening acts. “I am so excited to kick...

