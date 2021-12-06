ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA’s New Astronaut Candidate Class

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – NASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls Colorado home as one of 10 new astronauts as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency on Monday introduced Nichole Ayers along with three other woman and six men during a ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston,...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Hubble Telescope Fully Functional Once Again After Facing Unexpected Error in October, NASA Confirms

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is now fully operating with all four active instruments collecting science. On Monday, the joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency, Hubble team recovered the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph. The team has not detected any further synchronisation message issues since monitoring began November 1, the US space agency said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA’s EPSCoR Funds Model Spacesuits for the Future

Ever since he was a young boy, watching the televised lunar landings from his hometown of Cañuelas, Argentina, Pablo de León knew he wanted to contribute to human space exploration. Now, as chair of the Department of Space Studies at the University of North Dakota (UND), he’s doing just that, designing and developing 3D-printed spacesuit models that may support future exploration of Mars. The research is made possible through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), a part of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement and based at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Industry
cyclingutah.com

Christina Birch selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021

The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
SCIENCE
Space.com

NASA returns Hubble Space Telescope back to full science operations

Hubble is back in business. The Hubble Space Telescope is once again fully operational after a glitch took its science instruments offline. Yesterday (Dec. 6), NASA's Hubble team recovered the observatory's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, the last of the telescope's instruments to be taken online after the recent issues, the agency announced today (Dec. 7).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Age#Mission Control#The U S Air Force#American#F 22#The Air Force Academy#Usairforce#Divide
FOX 61

Connecticut native among NASA astronaut candidates

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor native has been selected to be part of the 2021 astronaut class, NASA announced this week. Jack Hathaway, a 39-year-old U.S. Navy pilot, is among the 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants. According to his biography, Hathaway...
CONNECTICUT STATE
scitechdaily.com

Hitting the Limits: NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Executes 17th Martian Flight

Ingenuity flew for the 17th time at Mars on Sunday, December 5. After the helicopter executed the planned 614-foot (187-meter) traverse to the northeast, the radio communications link between Ingenuity and the Perseverance Mars rover was disrupted during the final descent phase of the flight. Approximately 15 minutes later, Perseverance received several packets of additional Ingenuity telemetry indicating that the flight electronics and battery were healthy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Scientific American

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Is Fueled for Late December Launch

The new James Webb Space Telescope is topped off and one step closer to taking flight. Mission team members have finished fueling the James Webb Space Telescope at ahead of its planned Dec. 22 launch from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, the European Space Agency announced Monday (Dec. 6). The fueling for Webb, which is an international collaborative effort between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, took 10 days and was completed on Dec. 3, according to the ESA statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Two Arizona Women Chosen As NASA Astronaut Recruits

Governor Doug Ducey congratulated two Arizonans, Christina Birch and Jessica Wittner, who were chosen by NASA to be part of the Agency’s first new astronaut class in four years. The two women were among the ten new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants. NASA Administrator Bill...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
theredstonerocket.com

First test mission launches to defend planet Earth

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Nov. 24 at 12:21 a.m. CST on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston Globe

Blast off! Four members of NASA’s new class of astronauts have New England ties

Nearly half of NASA’s new class of astronauts has New England ties. The 10 members of the 2021 astronaut class were announced Monday at an event at Ellington Field near the Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’re set to begin their two years of training in January, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
BOSTON, MA
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
eturbonews.com

NASA Names 10 New Astronauts

NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during a Dec. 6 event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy