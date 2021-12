It is perhaps telling that when Beth Mead is asked to reflect upon her sensational start to the season, her mind fixes on a brief moment of inaccuracy during a match which, for everyone else, has long since been forgotten. “I’m my own worst enemy,” the Arsenal forward admits ahead of the 2020-21 FA Cup Final on Sunday, and her biggest match of the season so far. “I scrutinise myself and, as a footballer, you’re only as good as your last game.” Few have enjoyed as fine a start to the campaign as Mead, though, or have been as driven...

