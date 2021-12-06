One injured in crash on Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday in a crash in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:12 p.m., HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash and lanes of traffic are blocked. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

