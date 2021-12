NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work to repair a sinkhole on Saunders Road near Monkey Junction will continue for the next few weeks. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a portion of Saunders Road near Bellamy Elementary School was closed on October 18 so crews could fix a sinkhole. It was originally set to reopen on Nov. 12. DOT says in early November, they revised the potential completion date to Nov. 29. However, crews are not able to meet that deadline either.

