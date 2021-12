Cargill announced on December 6 that it has become the first global supplier to commit to eliminating industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) from its entire global edible oils portfolio, a move that would put Cargill and its customers in compliance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended standard of a maximum two grams of iTFAs per 100 grams fats/oils by the end of 2023. Cargill joins many of the world’s largest food companies and members of the International Food and Beverage Alliance who have committed to the WHO goal.

