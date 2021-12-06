MNF: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher think Ben Godfrey meant to land on Tomiyasu

Gary Neville has welcomed Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United and revealed his hope is that the German will be able to “coach” the club over the next two-and-a-half years.The Red Devils, who earned a draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, have moved quickly to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last Sunday.And Neville believes Rangnick, 63, who was most recently in charge of RB Leipzig, can revolutionise the club beyond the current campaign.“Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick,” Neville said on Twitter.“A contract for six months to coach the team. A contract...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO