ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MNF: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher think Ben Godfrey meant to land on Tomiyasu

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neville and Jamie Carragher both thought that Everton's...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gary Neville predicts football authorities will stifle regulator plans

Gary Neville fully expects the football authorities to do their utmost to thwart plans for an independent regulator but warned them: “We know what you’re really like now.”The fan-led review chaired by Tracey Crouch has made 47 recommendations aimed at making English football more financially sustainable, with a new regulator at the centre of the proposals.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Thursday morning that the government supported the idea of such a regulator in principle and would produce a detailed response to the review by spring 2022.Former Manchester United defender Neville, part of the Save The Beautiful Game group which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Awful Announcing

Jamie Carragher is quizzed about his NYC pub, attempts American accent

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was ensconced in America during CBS’ UEFA Champions League coverage on Wednesday. Because he hasn’t spent as much time in the United States as the rest of those in the studio, Jamie got to experience his first Thanksgiving meal while draped in the American flag. Carragher...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Ben Godfrey
Person
Jamie Carragher
Yardbarker

Gary Neville Got a Great Laugh at Keane & Carragher Going at it

The former Manchester United defender Gary Neville had a day off Sky Sports today and his two work colleges Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher got into a heated debate over whether or not Ronaldo should start for Manchester United and what’s the value the 37 year old brings to the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Jamie Carragher brilliantly trolls Peter Schmeichel over Manchester United claims

CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League is BACK, which can only mean one thing: Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards causing havoc on the TV screens. While CBS Sports is an American channel and those watching European football in Europe are unable to enjoy the punditry live, they do consistently post the best bits on Twitter – and they’re not geoblocked (woohoo!)
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Arsenal#Var
punditarena.com

Jamie Carragher explains why Mauricio Pochettino “has got to” leave PSG

Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino “has got to” leave Paris Saint Germain. The former Liverpool legend was speaking to Thierry Henry after Manchester City’s victory over PSG on Wednesday night. Both parties agreed that Pochettino will be unable to win a Champions League at PSG, and...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Jamie Carragher And Thierry Henry Agree On Ballon d'Or Winner

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher have agreed on who they think will be this year's Ballon d'Or winner, though the Liverpool legend thinks someone else should win it. The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner is set to be announced next week, although it's already had to be denied that the winner has been told ahead of time.
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Michael Carrick refutes Gary Neville’s suggestion about Man United team selection

Michael Carrick refutes Gary Neville suggestion. Michael Carrick has dismissed Gary Neville’s suggestion that Ralf Rangnick had an influence on Manchester United’s line-up in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday. Former United full-back Neville tweeted before kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday that “incoming manager” Rangnick must have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gary Neville welcomes Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United

Gary Neville has welcomed Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United and revealed his hope is that the German will be able to “coach” the club over the next two-and-a-half years.The Red Devils, who earned a draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, have moved quickly to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last Sunday.And Neville believes Rangnick, 63, who was most recently in charge of RB Leipzig, can revolutionise the club beyond the current campaign.“Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick,” Neville said on Twitter.“A contract for six months to coach the team. A contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy