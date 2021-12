Study.com will invest $432,000 in Nevada’s teacher pipeline through its Keys to the Classroom Initiative, removing a key barrier to becoming a teacher. Study.com, a leading online education platform that helps learners excel academically and build knowledge confidence, is launching Keys to the Classroom, a new education initiative aimed at unlocking opportunities for aspiring educators who are preparing for their teaching credential. The program debuts in Nevada, with Study.com investing $432,000 into the state’s teacher pipeline by providing 600 PRAXIS test preparation scholarships to prospective teachers.

