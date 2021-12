Lindsey Lee says she lived in the Acadian Trace subdivision in Albany for almost a decade without worrying much about flooding — but then the new houses were built. A developer bought about 80 lots in 2019 and started elevating them by two feet to put houses on them, leaving her own home in a gully. Now, when it rains, she says the water flows into the street and down onto her property, pooling in her yard, seeping into her garage and sometimes through her front door.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO