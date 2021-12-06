Data shows Frederick County government is more than 80 percent vaccinated

Buy Now Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner addresses county residents in August. Staff photo by Bill Green

One week after the deadline to qualify for a vaccine incentive, Frederick County government revealed that 82 percent of staff were vaccinated.

Full-time county employees had until Nov. 30 to submit proof of vaccination to receive $1,000, $500 for part-timers. County Executive Jan Gardner announced the initiative at the end of September.

“The goal of this program was to encourage county employees to get vaccinated to protect their health, to ensure a safe workplace and to keep the public we serve safe,” Gardner (D) said in an email Monday.

The more than 80 percent include employees in divisions that report to the county executive, and it excludes agencies — like the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office — that report to another elected official, Gardner said in her email.

Among county entities, the sheriff’s office had the lowest rate of vaccination at 64 percent. (Data from the sheriff’s office wasn’t included in the aggregate rate for county government.)

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said his department’s percentage was where he had expected it to be, though he said he was against the incentive to begin with.

“Trying to motivate someone to change their mind is absolutely wrong,” Jenkins (R) said.

Public Works was the only other county government entity with less than 75 percent of employees vaccinated. The department’s rate was 69 percent.

A number of county divisions were more than 90 percent vaccinated, Gardner said in her email, with some even reaching 100 percent. Those over 90 percent included the county executive’s office, County Council’s office and county public libraries, among others.

Data about vaccination among county employees wasn’t available Nov. 30, or the few days following, because departments needed time to update and refine their percentages, Gardner said in previous emails to the News-Post.

Recent data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that more than 65 percent of the county’s total population was vaccinated and more than 81 percent of those ages 12 and older were vaccinated.

Gardner said she’s considering extending the incentive program to the end of December so employees who had received one shot but were unable to get a second by the Nov. 30 deadline can still get the bonus. To date, the county has spent roughly $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding on the incentive initiative, Gardner said in her email.

She added the county will comply with the federal mandate that all unvaccinated employees get tested weekly.

“It has been a huge effort,” Gardner said of the county’s efforts to deliver services while trying to quell the spread of COVID. “The incentive also acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our county workforce.”