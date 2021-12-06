ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dMY Technology Group Stockholders Approve Plan to Take Planet Labs Public

By Doug Messier
SAN FRANCISCO (Planet Labs PR) — Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about earth, today announced that its proposed business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) (“dMY IV”), a special purpose acquisition company, was approved by dMY IV’s stockholders at its special meeting...

