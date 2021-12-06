ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Releases Teaser For Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the nostalgia set in. HBO Max shared a first look at next month's highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, officially kicking nostalgia into high gear. This special will air on...

E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise, HBO Max is reuniting stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for “Return to Hogwarts,” a special out New Year’s Day. TODAY shares an advance look.Dec. 6, 2021.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Check Out the Magical First Teaser for HBO Max Harry Potter Reunion Return to Hogwarts

The eight films of the Harry Potter franchise are a cornerstone bit of content for HBO Max as a streaming service, providing an indispensable reason for who knows how many million subscriptions, but the service isn’t content to simply rest on its laurels in the knowledge that it has the money of Potter fans. Instead, they’ve produced an upcoming new documentary and reunion, entitled Return to Hogwarts, which will see the various major cast members of the film series doing exactly that. The central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will all be on hand to “travel back to Hogwarts for the first time,” whatever that means in this context. Will they have them revisiting the original sets, perhaps? Regardless, here’s the official synopsis for the project, which also released its first teaser today, which you can see below:
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Debuts First Look Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

HBO Max has released the first image from its upcoming special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which is premiering on Jan. 1 — and it shows stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in conversation in the Gryffindor common room. The program was taped at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The reunion will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released in November 2001. “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

