HBO Max Releases Teaser For Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary

The eight films of the Harry Potter franchise are a cornerstone bit of content for HBO Max as a streaming service, providing an indispensable reason for who knows how many million subscriptions, but the service isn’t content to simply rest on its laurels in the knowledge that it has the money of Potter fans. Instead, they’ve produced an upcoming new documentary and reunion, entitled Return to Hogwarts, which will see the various major cast members of the film series doing exactly that. The central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will all be on hand to “travel back to Hogwarts for the first time,” whatever that means in this context. Will they have them revisiting the original sets, perhaps? Regardless, here’s the official synopsis for the project, which also released its first teaser today, which you can see below:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO