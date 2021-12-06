ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Will there ever be a cure for chronic nausea? It can make pregnancy hell and leave some sufferers suicidal. But doctors still don’t fully understand how it works

By John Naish
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Feeling overwhelmed by the sensation that you’re going to be sick is one of the most miserably debilitating experiences — pity, then, people who live with nausea, feeling severely sick for days, weeks, even months on end.

Experts say that for many people living with long-term conditions, the nausea this causes can be the worst part of their illness.

‘It is so debilitating that it stops people living their daily lives,’ says Gareth Sanger, a professor of neuropharmacology at the Blizard Institute at Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

‘Research has found that patients are so desperate to escape chronic nausea that they say they would even be prepared to gamble on taking a theoretical pill that would have a 50/50 chance of curing them or killing them. It’s that bad.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szdeK_0dFgiRyO00
Experts say that for many people living with long-term conditions, the nausea this causes can be the worst part of their illness

Recent research found that a quarter of women affected by severe, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy suffered suicidal thoughts as a result.

Chronic nausea is common, with as many as one in eight people suffering from it on a regular basis, and many more affected intermittently, according to experts including Dr Adam Farmer, a consultant gastroenterologist at the University Hospitals of North Midlands.

The causes range from chemotherapy to persistent stomach conditions (such as chronic indigestion). But it can also be a long-term effect of the winter vomiting virus and, more surprisingly, is linked to anxiety and depression — with at least one study suggesting that these conditions are such common triggers that patients should be checked for them before being sent for invasive tests for possible gastric causes.

Research published in General Hospital Psychiatry in 2002 found that patients with anxiety are three times more likely to suffer long-term nausea than people without the condition.

One theory is that brain chemicals released as a result of anxiety disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut, with the knock-on effect of causing nausea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tC67K_0dFgiRyO00

Yet precisely because chronic nausea can be linked to psychological factors, it is sometimes not rigorously investigated, says Peter Whorwell, a gastroenterologist at the Wythenshawe Hospital and professor of medicine at the University of Manchester. He adds: ‘It’s a very challenging symptom to diagnose and treat as there are so many different potential causes.’

Stark evidence of its harrowing effects emerged in a recent survey of women with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. As well as revealing that a significant proportion of these women had suicidal thoughts, it found that 5 per cent said they’d terminated their pregnancies because of the condition, reported the journal Obstetric Medicine.

As many as 3.6 per cent of pregnancies are affected by HG — Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, famously suffered it while carrying all three of her children.

The impact of such prolonged nausea can persist long after the sensations have abated. Nearly 30 per cent of women with HG suffered postnatal depression compared with 7 per cent of women who didn’t have HG, according to a study of more than 200 mothers published last year in the journal BMJ Open by researchers from Imperial College London.

Despite being so prevalent and disabling, there are no reliable treatments for HG-induced nausea. Professor Catherine Williamson from King’s College London, who led the latest HG study, says there is an ‘urgent need’ for further research into its causes.

‘By answering these questions, we will be able to develop more effective treatments,’ she says.

The problem is that scientists still know very little about what actually causes nausea, says Professor Sanger.

He told Good Health: ‘We can now stop vomiting with drugs but you can be left with horrible inescapable nausea symptoms. We thought that nausea would be easier to stop than vomiting. The reverse has proved true.’

While vomiting is a physical action involving muscle and gut convulsions, nausea is a sensation created by the nervous system and brain — and ‘science is still right down at the bottom rung of researching this’, he says.

‘What is known is that nausea sensations originate in the lower, most primitive part of our brains,’ he explains, referring to the brainstem at the bottom of the organ.

An area in the brainstem called the medulla oblongata receives sensory input from the rest of the body for causing feelings of nausea — these include motion that may cause travel sickness, and sickness from gut infections.

This area co-ordinates the physical act of vomiting as a primitive response to food poisoning, for instance. It also sends signals into areas of the higher part of the brain, including the insular cortex (associated with strong emotions such as fear), which generate the actual sensations of nausea.

One of the problems with ‘curing’ nausea is that the mechanism is protective — it evolved to stop us taking too much of something that could harm us.

Back in the 1980s, Professor Sanger led a team that created the first anti-sickness drugs for cancer patients who were undergoing chemotherapy.

The drugs stopped the patients vomiting by halting the action of a receptor called 5-HT3, which is normally involved in transferring information along the gut and controlling the wave-like actions of food and waste through it.

But the results were disappointing. ‘We thought that if we stopped the vomiting, then nausea would also be stopped,’ says Professor Sanger. ‘But the nausea was left behind unaffected.’ Some people are more prone to nausea than others. For example, women who vomit in the first trimester of pregnancy are more likely to vomit if they are given chemotherapy, while the under-50s are also more prone to experience nausea from chemotherapy — but the explanation for this is not clear.

Women are also more prone to cyclical vomiting syndrome — a rare condition which causes sufferers to be sick multiple times a day. ‘Without treatment they can die, as the repeated vomiting can deplete their levels of electrolytes [salts and minerals], and if potassium levels in particular drop too much your heart stops,’ says Professor Whorwell.

Professor Sanger is leading a team that is studying whether nerve-related disruptions in the way the stomach contracts to digest food may cause chronic nausea in some people with upper-gut disorders, such as gastroparesis, a rare condition where the stomach doesn’t empty properly.

‘The stomach is paralysed — it’s not emptying properly and this triggers nausea and sickness,’ says Professor Whorwell.

The winter vomiting bug — norovirus — can also cause this stomach-paralysing effect and long-term symptoms in some people, he says.

‘The first thing that happens is your stomach stops emptying so well — it’s the virus’s way of trying to stay in the body as long as possible — and some people develop persistent symptoms,’ says Professor Whorwell.

The difficulty in developing new treatments for nausea and vomiting is ‘compounded by the fact that the lab creatures most used for drug development — mice and rats — have evolved not to vomit,’ says Professor Sanger.

He says that the anti-psychotic drug olanzapine can provide some relief. ‘It affects about 12 brain receptors associated with nausea. However, it makes people feel sedated,’ he adds.

Less severe cases may respond to anti-vomiting drugs (called anti-emetics) which disrupt the signals travelling to or from the vomit centre in the brain, or slow the contractions in the gut.

For chronic nausea that anti-emetic drugs don’t touch, doctors can suggest only self-help measures such as eating little and often and avoiding fatty foods, because these delay the emptying of the stomach.

Otherwise, as Professor Sanger says: ‘We can only wait, continue researching, and hope.’

Additional reporting: Lucy Elkins

Omega watch

Most of us know that omega-3 fatty acids are good for our health. But there are other important omegas, too. This week: Omega 9

Found in: Olive, nut and avocado oils are all great sources of omega 9.

What to know: Animal studies suggest omega 9s increase ‘good’ cholesterol and are beneficial for the brain.

In a 2015 study on mice, these fatty acids were shown to have an anti-inflammatory effect and to improve cells’ sensitivity to insulin, helping remove sugar from the bloodstream.

Comments / 0

Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Seizures and Memory Problems in Epilepsy May Have a Common Cause

Summary: Deficits in the dentate gyrus function that causes memory problems may be associated with epileptic seizures a new study reports. The abnormal activity leads to over-extinction, spurring on seizures. Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison. Damage to a part of the brain that regulates hyperactivity can contribute to both memory problems...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curing#Nausea#Suicidal Thoughts#Bacteria#The Blizard Institute#Barts#Research
beckershospitalreview.com

Experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time

In a Vertex Pharmaceuticals clinical trial, an experimental treatment may have cured type 1 diabetes for the first time in a 64-year-old patient, The New York Times reported Nov. 27. The treatment involves an infusion of cells, grown from stem cells that produce islet cells — insulin-producing cells found throughout...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: My nurse practitioner said I don’t need to fast before blood tests. When did that change?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My nurse practitioner just ordered blood tests, including blood sugar and cholesterol. He said I didn’t need to fast for either of them, but to inform the lab that I wasn’t fasting. This surprised me, since I’ve been fasting for years for these tests. I asked him if I could have coffee, breakfast, etc. No problem, he said. I asked him what was different, and he responded, “There’s new technology out there.” What is your opinion on his advice? -- J.S.B.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

Probiotics improve nausea and vomiting in pregnancy, according to new study

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine found that probiotics significantly improve the symptoms of pregnancy-related nausea, vomiting and constipation. The findings were published in the journal Nutrients. Nausea and vomiting affect about 85% of pregnancies and can significantly impact quality of life, particularly during...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
CANCER
The Independent

Mother dies of Covid-19 after delaying shot to breastfeed

An unvaccinated Covid-positive mother in Utah died from the disease after deciding to delay her vaccine shots due to breastfeeding concerns, according to information shared on her GoFundMe page.Dezi Scopesi, 23, died on Thursday, the organisers of the GoFundMe page meant to aid her family, said on Sunday.Scopesi contracted the virus on 25 October and began to battle severe infection after being hospitalised on 29 October, according to the organisers, which included her husband Stephen Scopesi-Steadman.“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we let you all know… our sweet Dezi passed away on Thursday evening. We feel so much strength...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
vivaglammagazine.com

An Easy Guide To Understanding How Cognitive Enhancers Work

Cognitive enhancers are a new category of drugs, which have been created to make our lives better. The main aim of these drugs is to help millions of people worldwide who suffer from cognitive disorders or deficiencies. Amongst the most common mental illnesses that affect us all, Alzheimer’s disease is...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Appendicitis in Women

1. Pain is localized around the navel and upper abdomen, worsening with movement, coughing, or sneezing. The pain may lessen as it moves to the right lower abdomen and the inflammation downward toward the appendix. 2. Vomiting. 3. Low-grade fever. 4. Constipation. 5. Change in bowel habits. 6. Low back...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Conscious Cat

Your Cat’s DNA Can Help Scientists Better Understand Chronic Kidney Disease

This is a sponsored guest post by Carolina Gonzales, R&D Coordinator at Basepaws*. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major feline health issue affecting approximately one in 30 cats. It often goes undiagnosed until the illness reaches a more advanced stage. The set of signs and symptoms of CKD are caused by a progressive degeneration of functional kidney tissue. Although we do not know the exact cause of CKD, the disease progression can be slowed down with proper care and your cat can live a happy life. The challenges associated with CKD diagnosis and timely management make clear the urgent need to provide accessible and affordable testing options that screen for CKD in cats and can help early diagnosis of the disease.
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

269K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy