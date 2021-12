PIT (6-5-1) @ MIN (5-7) | THU 8:20 PM ET | FOX/NFL Network/Amazon. Perhaps it’s because both teams have played on Christmas in recent years, but Steelers-Vikings feels like a prototypical December matchup—though I was surprised to see the defenses rank at the bottom of the league in terms of yards per carry allowed this season (4.8 for Pittsburgh; 4.7 for Minnesota). Injury issues are a possible explanation, and the Vikings will at least have Anthony Barr (hamstring) back in the lineup on defense, while Dalvin Cook (shoulder) sounds like he will give it a go on offense despite not being projected to return until Week 15. The Steelers aren’t as fortunate with Joe Haden (foot) remaining out, so I’m interested in their defensive game plan to stop Justin Jefferson since they don’t have to worry about also covering Adam Thielen (ankle) at wide receiver. Maybe the return of Cook will be enough to keep Minnesota from falling too far behind in the NFC wild card race, but Najee Harris will be difficult to stop, and concern about Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in primetime still lingers with a loss to backup quarterback Cooper Rush in their only 2021 opportunity before tonight.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO