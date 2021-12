Pipestone Area will hit the mats hard this week, opening the 2021-22 wrestling season with six dual meets on the road in Fulda and Grove City. The Arrows, which finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 9-24, will be looking to improve on that mark while also getting more grapplers to the MSHSL Class A state tournament. PAS will take on Murray County Central/Fulda and Red Rock Central Thursday in Fulda before tangling with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (ACGC), Paynesville, Canby and Howard Lake-Winstead-Waverley Friday evening in Grove City.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO