ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chunchula, AL

Sheriff’s office searching for girl who went missing just before Thanksgiving

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qsx3a_0dFggwmh00

CHUNCHULA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl from Chunchula who went missing the day before Thanksgiving.

Alexis Danielle Thornton was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 24.

Weekend of shots fired around Mobile: A timeline of gun violence

Thornton is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Tuscaloosa police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who was last heard from Monday night. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 14-year-old Cherelle Spates was last in contact with family by text at 8 p.m. Monday. She reportedly left home to visit friends at the Aspen Village apartment complex […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s found safe

UPDATE: Mobile police say Sophia Massino was found safe. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find 57-year-old Sophia Massino.  Massino’s friend reported her missing on Tuesday, Dec. 7. She suffers from memory loss and Alzheimer’s, has no significant medical problems, and is easily confused. Massino was wearing a […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chunchula, AL
Chunchula, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Pensacola man arrested, charged with vandalizing five churches

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A prominent Pensacola church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, a crime caught on camera that led investigators to arrest a man for that and four additional church vandalisms. Escambia County deputies have arrested Sean Thomas Michaels, 31, for vandalizing Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola at around 1 a.m. Michaels is charged […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Gun Violence#Brown Hair#Weather#Sheriff#2021 Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Citronelle man sentenced to 4 years for purchasing stolen weapons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms. According to court documents, Xavier Davell Shepard, 45, had four felony convictions before his latest offense, including a conviction in 2013 in the United States District […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot and killed on Mill Street in Crichton

UPDATE (9:15 p.m. 12/6/21): Mobile police have confirmed a 40-year-old man was shot to death on Mill Street Monday evening. Police will release the man’s name was his family is notified. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting on Mill Street. Police responded to the 2700 block of Mill […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

MPD chief speaks on recent juvenile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine addressed recent shootings and juvenile involvement after a 9-year-old was shot while inside his home. Prine says this is not something that will be tolerated. “It’s unfortunate that we have this crime with our juveniles in our community. We don’t take it lightly, our children are […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy