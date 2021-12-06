Sheriff’s office searching for girl who went missing just before Thanksgiving
CHUNCHULA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl from Chunchula who went missing the day before Thanksgiving.
Alexis Danielle Thornton was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 24.
Thornton is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
