Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), co-chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus, joined House and Senate colleagues, federal officials, New York State and Connecticut officials, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in announcing more than $5 million in funding through the Long Island Sound Futures Fund (LISFF) for New York organizations and local governments to conserve habitat in and around the Long Island Sound and improve water quality throughout the area. Federal funding for these projects was included in Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations legislation, which Congressman Zeldin voted in favor of in December 2020.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO