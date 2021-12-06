Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on his ladder match with The Undertaker from an episode of RAW in 2002, and more. He said,. “It was weird because ladders were like, my thing at the time. My big thing from the other TLC matches and whatnot. So for ‘Taker to do that for me was just huge for me in general, especially for my solo career without Matt, it just did wonders for me. Just putting together sports with the Undertaker… One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirtbike and that p***** him off and he came after me [laughs]. The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me and then the sign of respect at the end and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle. Yeah, everyone was very pleased. I don’t know if we got the standing ovation, I think we might have, but everyone was very pleased with the match and it was very deserving.“

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO