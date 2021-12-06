ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, saying that he is at his home and doing “okay.” As reported last night, Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE and missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he appeared sluggish during his six-man tag...

