Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon for Miami, the Hurricanes confirmed in an announcement Monday afternoon. DuckTerritory's Matt Prehm reported the news earlier in the morning. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Mario, his wife, Jessica, and their sons Mario Mateo and Rocco home to Miami," said University of Miami president Julio Frenk. "Mario's legacy as a student-athlete at the U is well established. And the standard for competitive excellence that he and his teammates helped establish is one to which we continue to aspire. Our selection, however, was not one based in nostalgia for a proud past, but rather in a bold vision for a promising future.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO