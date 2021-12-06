ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennessee RB Evans Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Ray
 1 day ago
Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans surprised many with his entry into the transfer portal just before the Vols' last game of the season. Evans was Tennessee's leading rusher at the time despite missing multiple games due to injury.

Evans wrote at the time: "First of all I wanna thank the Lord above for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do.Secondly, to the vol nation I thank each and everyone for the undying support that you give, that itself will last with me forever. I wanna thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me a chance here at UT To be a Vol when he got the position and throughout this journey I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime. To all my brothers, Love. After praying to god and giving myself time to think on what's best for me and my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options."

Evans's time in the transfer portal appears to have been short-lived, as he has now announced his transfer destination as Louisville. He posted this video on Instagram moments ago.

Evans carried the ball 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee this fall. He also added four receptions for 74 yards and a score.

