These Amazon Pieces Look So Chic, They Make Me Want to Go to a Party Right Now

As a COVID bride, I approached the wedding dress search apprehensively, never knowing whether or not I'd actually even have a wedding, never mind find The Dress on any given shopping appointment. When I was finally able to meet with a specialist at Markarian in New York (masked, of course), the studio was closed to other customers and I didn't bring any family or friends. I was longing to try on a particular gown that I'd been eyeing and hoping to customize. Sure enough, once I was wearing it, I nodded at myself in the mirror and thought, well, this is it. Whether I walk down the aisle in 2022, 2028, or never at all, this is my wedding dress. I felt proud that in a world of so many unknowns, at least this I was sure of. Even if I ended up tying the knot in my 760-square-foot apartment with my cat as my witness, I'd be wearing this dress. I turned to the manager and asked the more pressing question: "When can I get this thing tailored?"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO